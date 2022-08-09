Over 1,000 classic cars and bikes to take over Stonham Barns

The classic car show is coming to Stonham Barns later this month. - Credit: Keith Suffling

More than 1,000 classic cars and bikes will descend on the Stonham Barns Park later this month.

The Classic Car Show 2022 is taking place on Sunday, August 21, from 10am to 4pm. It is the 15th year of the show.

The vehicles will be on show throughout the day before being driven around the showground.

Alongside the cars and bikes their will be club stands, auto jumble, trade stands, food outlets, bars and live music.

Stonham Barns Park events manager, Fraser Carson said: "Everyone is welcome including classic car enthusiasts, who want to display their pride and joy, and those who want to look around at the classics from times past.

"Some eccentric classic entries are mixed in with the collection which makes for some fun too. It’s a nostalgic day out for friends and families – and each year the event is very different.

"We look forward to putting on an excellent show."

There will be a variety of cars and bikes on display as over 1,000 vehicles take to Stonham Barns Park. - Credit: Keith Suffling

The cars will be on display before being driven around the showground. - Credit: Keith Suffling



