7 days out in Suffolk to make your summer one to remember

Published: 11:30 AM June 4, 2021

Fun family days out are back on the agenda this summer, following months of coronavirus restrictions and being cooped up indoors.

Now that socialising with our relatives and friends is possible, many families are planning fun days out — but most are still inclined to stay close to home.

Here are a list of seven activities in and around Suffolk that are sure to make your summer one to remember.

1. Colchester Zoo

Home to 200 species and set in 60 acres of parkland and lakes, this family favourite in Maldon Road makes the perfect day out.

It is one of the biggest and most popular zoos in the country, and after months of Covid-related closures the staff — and animals — at Colchester Zoo are enjoying the return of visitors.

The enclosure is also in desperate need of support to help it recover from the impact, and would welcome any extra visitors.

Tickets range from £15.30 to £24.99, with discounts available midweek and during school holidays.

2. Anglia Indoor Kart Racing

If you are seeking an adrenaline-thrill this summer, then look no further.

The indoor racing site has been established for more than 29 years, earning a reputation for providing the finest high-speed entertainment in the area.

It has exhilarating circuits and something for all ages, see the website for more details and to book.

3. Pleasurewood Hills

Located between Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft, this is home to some amazing rides including the Mini-Twister, Wipeout, the Waveswinger and Shiver Me Timbers.

To book visit the Pleasurewood Hills website — and make sure to take your waterproofs!

4. Go Ape

Swing through the trees at this popular outdoor adventure centre.

Not fit for those with fears of heights, the adventure course includes Tarzan swings, zip wires and stepping stones, and is suitable for all ages, although there is a minimum height of 1m.

There are also walking, cycling and mountain biking trails, plus a permanent orienteering course on site. Pick up a map from the information hut or forest office if you fancy setting off on a family orienteering session.

For more details and to book, visit the website.

5. Coastal Voyager, Southwold

If it's adrenaline, fun and excitement you are looking for in the sleepy seaside town of Southwold then a trip on the Coastal Voyager will give you just that.

The Coastal Voyager was built in New Zealand and is a 9m rigid inflatable boat with a deep V hull equipped with 12 wrap around seats and seat belts.

But if you fancy something a bit slower you can head out on one of the voyager's seal trips, which is the only one of its kind in the area.

For more information visit the Coastal Voyager's website.

6. Stonham Barns Meerkat Kastle

A young family of meerkats have taken up residence at "Meerkat Kastle" at Stonham Barns Park.

You can even get inside the enclosure and get up close to the meerkats in the park's purpose-built facility at Woodland Walk.

Aside from meerkats, you can also see the owls at the sanctuary, along with chipmunks and red squirrels.

For prices and more information see here.

7.Southwold Maize Maze

Due to Covid 19, the maize maze is unable to have its usual stamp/finger stamp stations. However, it has come up with new challenges to test your powers of navigation!

Hiding within the main maze are six sea creature boards for you to track down. Locate each one, stick the relevant stickers in the spaces on the leaflet you received at admissions and be sure to make a note of the anagram letters to enter the competition to win £100.

​For more details and to book see here.