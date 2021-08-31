8 days out to enjoy in Suffolk this weekend

Published: 1:51 PM August 31, 2021

Here are seven great ideas for days out this weekend - Credit: Simon Parker/Archant

As the summer holidays draw to a close, here are eight ideas for a day out in Suffolk this weekend.





Maverick Festival at Easton Farm Park

Set amongst the Victorian barns and outbuildings of Easton Farm Park, more than 50 artists are set to perform across six stages.

The popular Maverick festival is returning this weekend Picture: Maverick - Credit: Archant

The festival starts on Friday, September 3 at 5pm, with music playing until around 11.30pm.

There is the option to camp at the festival as well.

Visitors are being asked to take a lateral flow test no more than 72 hours beforehand. They should also be prepared to show evidence of a negative test to a member of staff.

Where: Easton Farm Park, Easton, Woodbridge, Suffolk IP13 0EQ

When: Friday, August 3 - Sunday, August 5

Cost: Tickets, which can be booked online, start at £25





Banksy art exhibition

This modern art exhibition will show off 23 internationally-renowned artists - including eight pieces of work by one of the world's most exciting and controversial artist, Banksy.

Banksy has recently been on a 'spraycation' to the east coast, leaving his distinctive artwork in places such as Lowestoft.

Banksy's artwork will be on display in Bury St Edmunds this weekend - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The exhibition will also show the work of Tracey Emin, Damien Hirst, The Connor Brothers, My Dog Sighs, Blek Le Rat, Pure Evil, Rachel List and Kaws.

Where: Moyse’s Hall Museum, Bury St Edmunds

When: Saturday, August 4 and Sunday, August 5

Cost: £6 per adult and £4 for children





Brandon Country Park’s Summer Prize Trail

A great idea for a family with young children.

Visitors have to solve clues along a trail in order to find a special word. They can then return to the visitor centre to collect a prize.

The trail is taking place in Brandon Country Park - Credit: Archant

No booking for this event is required.

Where: Brandon Country Park

When: Saturday, August 4 and Sunday, August 5 - 10am

Cost: £1





Art around town at The Apex

Local artists have been tasked to design a 10-inch pizza box with things that make Bury St Edmunds "tick".

The artwork can be seen across Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Their artwork will be inspired by the characters, landmarks and best-kept secrets of the town that give it a unique feel.

Visitors will be able to see the artwork within the public buildings.

Where: Bury St Edmunds, The Apex

When: Saturday, August 4 and Sunday, August 5

Cost: Free





Newmarket's Food and Drink taster tour

A guided tour to learn about the historic Newmarket and its famous sausages, how the town got its own gin and its iconic cake

Naturally, all will be available to taste on the tour.

The themed, guided walk will showcase the town’s fascinating history and reveal how a relatively small town became known as the international headquarters of horseracing.

Where: Bill Tutte Memorial, Newmarket

When: Saturday, September 4 - 10am

Cost: £25





Kentwell Hall open gardens

The 30 acres of stunning country gardens at Kentwell Hall are open for people to spend hours walking around.

Take a walk around the stunning gardens at Kentwell Hall - Credit: Archant

There are surviving elements of the 16th Century in the moats and the outbuildings.

Where: Kentwell Hall, Long Melford

When: Saturday, August 4 and Sunday, August 5

Cost: Family tickets £31.50





Cruise along the River Orwell

Take a cruise around the River Orwell and into the Port of Felixstowe and Harwich Harbour, learning about the history of the river along the way.

The trip takes around three and a half hours.

Where: Orwell Lady River Trips, Orwell Lady, Orwell Quay, Ipswich, IP3 OFS

When: Saturday, August 4 - 2pm

Cost: Family ticket - £84





Ipswich farmers' market

The annual farmers' market returns to The Cornhill, with makers and bakers from across the region showcasing their goods.

The farmers' market will return this Sunday - Credit: Archant

There is something for everyone at the market, with plenty of food and drink stalls too.

Where: Cornhill Square, The Cornhill, Ipswich, IP1 1DD

When: Sunday, September 5 10am-2pm

Cost: Free