Tour with giant dinosaurs that move coming to Bury St Edmunds

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:43 PM February 24, 2022
raptor from Dino2Hire in Bury St Edmunds

Dino2Hire, featuring huge moving dinosaurs, is heading to Suffolk. - Credit: Dino2Hire

Families are in for a treat this summer as Dino2Hire brings one of its interactive dinosaur events to Bury St Edmunds.

The show will take place on Sunday, June 26, at Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre and will feature dinosaurs of all different sizes and species.

There will be a range of walking dinosaurs including a Spinosaurus, a raptor and a large T-Rex as well as plenty of smaller ones.

T-Rex dinosaur from Dino2Hire in Bury St Edmunds

Dino2Hire's T-Rex at one of its events. - Credit: Dino2Hire

There is also the opportunity to interact with fossils, eggs, and take pictures with the dinosaurs. 

Owner Rob Stilwell has been putting on these events for more than two years and said the aim was for "people to come and enjoy the show".

Dino2Hire gives families the opportunity to learn about dinosaurs in a fun and interactive way and its tour has visited schools and venues across the country.

The company will also be at Felixstowe Carnival on Saturday, July 23. 

