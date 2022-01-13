Do you dare sleep over at a thousand-year-old castle?

Colchester Castle was built almost a thousand years ago by William the Conqueror - Credit: Paul Burns

Are you brave enough to spend a night in Colchester Castle?

This February half term the thousand-year-old Norman fortress will house daring campers as part of the Knightzzz at the Museum event.

Taking place on Saturday, February 12, the sleepover is suitable for everyone aged five and up.

There will be opportunities to engage in fun activities, meet historical characters and enjoy the most unusual camping experience ever.

Councillor Darius Laws, portfolio holder for economy, business and heritage, said: "Get ready for an epic adventure with Knightzzz at the Museum.

"Celebrate a special occasion, a birthday or just surviving a term of school, attending one of Colchester Museums sleepovers is just the ticket.

"Immerse yourself in over 2,000 years of history and have heaps of fun."

Limited spaces are available and can be booked by calling 01206 282939.

Prices start from £35 a person.