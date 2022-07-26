News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Days out

8 Suffolk parks scoop prestigious Green Flag award for cleanliness

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 9:21 AM July 26, 2022
Amanda Coxhead with her puppy Bonnie amongst the daffodils in Christchurch Park. Picture: Sarah Luc

Amanda Coxhead with her puppy Bonnie amongst the daffodils in Christchurch Park. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Eight parks across Suffolk will be flying prestigious Green Flags this summer after being recognised for their cleanliness.

Across the East of England, 170 parks have met the high standard required for a coveted Green Flag Award in 2022, environmental charity and organiser Keep Britain Tidy has revealed. 

The Green Flag Award recognises and rewards well managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of recreational outdoor spaces.

This year, eight Suffolk parks have been honoured by the award – with sites across the county being praised for their cleanliness and maintenance from volunteers and community groups.

Felixstowe Seafront Gardens. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Felixstowe Seafront Gardens. Picture: SIMON PARKER

In west Suffolk, Aspal Close in Beck Row, Brandon Country Park, Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds and East Town Park in Haverhill were given the award.

On the Suffolk coast, Felixstowe Seafront Gardens, maintained by East Suffolk Council, was given the nod.

The idyllic surroundings of Holywells Park will be the backdrop of the Chopin concert. Picture: SARA

Holywells Park has become the recipient of a Green Flag Award in 2022 - Credit: Archant

In Ipswich, Christchurch Park, Holywells Park and Bourne Park completed the list of Green Flag Award recipients in the county.

Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy, said: “Parks are an essential part of our green infrastructure, playing a key role in our environmental sustainability. 

Bourne Park in Ipswich has been given a Green Flag Award. .Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Bourne Park in Ipswich has been given a Green Flag Award. .Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

“They are the beating heart of a community, providing countless benefits to people and wildlife.  

Most Read

  1. 1 A14 westbound reopens after two lorries crash and large fuel spill
  2. 2 Police believe huge blaze on east Suffolk common was started intentionally
  3. 3 17 fire crews attend massive east Suffolk blaze
  1. 4 Done deal! Town announce £1m+ signing of Davis
  2. 5 Town closing in on Leeds left-back Davis
  3. 6 Next Outlet store opening on Ipswich Suffolk Retail Park
  4. 7 McKenna explains thinking behind Southend friendly
  5. 8 Ed Sheeran delights crowd with surprise Latitude appearance
  6. 9 Fire crews continue to battle huge blaze as homes evacuated overnight
  7. 10 Woman dies after caravan blaze in east Suffolk

“Importantly, they provide a green haven for everybody to enjoy, regardless of their age, social status, or ability to pay for access.

Tree experts and enthusiasts tour the Aspal Close Nature Reserve, Beck Row, as part of a conference

Tree experts and enthusiasts tour the Aspal Close Nature Reserve, Beck Row - Credit: Gregg Brown

"It’s clear from our research that for quality green spaces to meaningfully contribute to our health and wellbeing, they must be universally accessible and fit for purpose.

“The Green Flag Award is a vital component in ensuring the continuing quality of our parks and green spaces, making sure they are managed to the highest standards and are safe and accessible."

Fun in the sun at Nowton Park, Bury St Edmunds Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds has been honoured with a Green Flag Award - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Suffolk Live News
Days Out Guide
Christchurch Park
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Freddie Ladapo wheels away after scoring to level the game 1-1

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's draw at Millwall played out

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A large field fire has broken out in Burgate, Suffolk

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Huge fire breaks out in north Suffolk field

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The body of a 21-year-old man has been found after he went missing at sea near Clacton

Updated

Body found in search of 21-year-old man

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Sam Sturman, chef patron at The Brewers Rattlesden

Suffolk pub's beer garden named one of the best in the UK

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon