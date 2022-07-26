8 Suffolk parks scoop prestigious Green Flag award for cleanliness

Amanda Coxhead with her puppy Bonnie amongst the daffodils in Christchurch Park. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Eight parks across Suffolk will be flying prestigious Green Flags this summer after being recognised for their cleanliness.

Across the East of England, 170 parks have met the high standard required for a coveted Green Flag Award in 2022, environmental charity and organiser Keep Britain Tidy has revealed.

The Green Flag Award recognises and rewards well managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of recreational outdoor spaces.

This year, eight Suffolk parks have been honoured by the award – with sites across the county being praised for their cleanliness and maintenance from volunteers and community groups.

Felixstowe Seafront Gardens. Picture: SIMON PARKER

In west Suffolk, Aspal Close in Beck Row, Brandon Country Park, Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds and East Town Park in Haverhill were given the award.

On the Suffolk coast, Felixstowe Seafront Gardens, maintained by East Suffolk Council, was given the nod.

Holywells Park has become the recipient of a Green Flag Award in 2022 - Credit: Archant

In Ipswich, Christchurch Park, Holywells Park and Bourne Park completed the list of Green Flag Award recipients in the county.

Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy, said: “Parks are an essential part of our green infrastructure, playing a key role in our environmental sustainability.

Bourne Park in Ipswich has been given a Green Flag Award. .Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

“They are the beating heart of a community, providing countless benefits to people and wildlife.

“Importantly, they provide a green haven for everybody to enjoy, regardless of their age, social status, or ability to pay for access.

Tree experts and enthusiasts tour the Aspal Close Nature Reserve, Beck Row - Credit: Gregg Brown

"It’s clear from our research that for quality green spaces to meaningfully contribute to our health and wellbeing, they must be universally accessible and fit for purpose.

“The Green Flag Award is a vital component in ensuring the continuing quality of our parks and green spaces, making sure they are managed to the highest standards and are safe and accessible."