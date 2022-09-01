7 major events to look forward to in Suffolk this September

Here are seven events to look forward to in Suffolk this September - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Across Suffolk, September is going to be a busy month.

Whether it's sinking your teeth into local produce or dancing to your favourite 80s icons, there's a whole host of great events to enjoy.

Here are seven major events to look forward to in Suffolk this September.

1. One Big Multicultural Festival

Crowds will be treated to dancing, food and singing from across the globe at the One Big Multicultural Festival in Ipswich's Alexandra Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

Where: Alexandra Park, Ipswich, IP14 1NS

When: Sunday, September 4, 12pm - 6pm

Ipswich is set to hold its tenth multicultural festival at the beginning of September.

The One Big Multicultural Festival will be celebrating a decade of attracting thousands of people of diverse backgrounds from across the East of England.

2. Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival

Thousands of guests are expected in Aldeburgh for the food and drink festival - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

Where: Snape Maltings, Snape, IP17 1SP

When: Saturday, September 24, 9.30am - 5pm, Sunday, September 25, 9.30am - 4pm

The Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival is now in its 17th year and will bring together more than 100 Suffolk producers.

The event is dedicated to supporting and promoting the immediate area and food-related businesses within it, and festival organisers work all year-round to provide publicity for Suffolk food producers, farmers, farm shops, restaurants, chefs and businesses.

3. Ipswich Half Marathon

The Ipswich half marathon is returning in September - Credit: Archant

Where: Portman Road Stadium, IP1 2DA

When: Sunday, September 11, 9.30am

Runners from across Suffolk will be flocking to Ipswich on September 11 to take part in the 39th half marathon.

The race will start and end at the home of Ipswich Town Football Club, Portman Road, and along the 13.1-mile route, will run through Ipswich's countryside, waterfront and under the Orwell Bridge.

4. American Car Show

The American Car Show will return to Stonham Barns - Credit: Phil Morley

Where: Stonham Barns Showground, Suffolk, IP14 6AT

When: Sunday, September 18, 10am - 4pm

A classic American car show is heading to Stonham Barns Park in September with a "massive range of American Cars, Trucks, Hot Rods and Bikes on display".

The show is a huge hit at Stonham Barns Park, with the last event in July showcasing cars from the last six decades, including Buicks, Cadillacs, Chevrolets, Chryslers, and Fords.

5. Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music

Last year's Woodbridge Music and Art Event at Elmhurst Park - Credit: Gregg Brown

Where: Elmhurst Park, Woodbridge

When: Saturday, September 3, 1pm - 7.30pm

Another festival celebrating a tenth anniversary in September is the Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music.

Held in Elmhurst Park on Saturday, September 3, the festival will feature plenty of live music as well as a food and drink street and artisan market.

6. Let's Rock Ipswich

Ipswich's Nick Kershaw will perform at Let's Rock Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Where: Trinity Park, Ipswich

When: Saturday, September 10, from 10.30am

This retro music festival is taking over the town’s Trinity Park, and features popular acts such as Adam Ant, Go West, Heather Small, and Toyah.

Local star Nick Kershaw will also be featuring at the event.

7. Suffolk Mind Body Spirit Festival

Keith Goodwin, from Healing Alchemy, performed healing at the Woodbridge Mind Body Spirit Festival in previous year. Picture: SU ANDERSON

Where: Trinity Park, Ipswich

When: Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25, 11am - 4.45pm

For those looking for a relaxing and spiritual weekend, Trinity Park is the place to be at the end of September.

The Suffolk Mind Body Spirit Festival will place host to a number of interactive talks and workshops to help visitors with things like stress relied, wellbeing and health.