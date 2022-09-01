7 major events to look forward to in Suffolk this September
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Across Suffolk, September is going to be a busy month.
Whether it's sinking your teeth into local produce or dancing to your favourite 80s icons, there's a whole host of great events to enjoy.
Here are seven major events to look forward to in Suffolk this September.
1. One Big Multicultural Festival
Where: Alexandra Park, Ipswich, IP14 1NS
When: Sunday, September 4, 12pm - 6pm
Ipswich is set to hold its tenth multicultural festival at the beginning of September.
The One Big Multicultural Festival will be celebrating a decade of attracting thousands of people of diverse backgrounds from across the East of England.
2. Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival
Where: Snape Maltings, Snape, IP17 1SP
When: Saturday, September 24, 9.30am - 5pm, Sunday, September 25, 9.30am - 4pm
The Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival is now in its 17th year and will bring together more than 100 Suffolk producers.
The event is dedicated to supporting and promoting the immediate area and food-related businesses within it, and festival organisers work all year-round to provide publicity for Suffolk food producers, farmers, farm shops, restaurants, chefs and businesses.
3. Ipswich Half Marathon
Where: Portman Road Stadium, IP1 2DA
When: Sunday, September 11, 9.30am
Runners from across Suffolk will be flocking to Ipswich on September 11 to take part in the 39th half marathon.
The race will start and end at the home of Ipswich Town Football Club, Portman Road, and along the 13.1-mile route, will run through Ipswich's countryside, waterfront and under the Orwell Bridge.
4. American Car Show
Where: Stonham Barns Showground, Suffolk, IP14 6AT
When: Sunday, September 18, 10am - 4pm
A classic American car show is heading to Stonham Barns Park in September with a "massive range of American Cars, Trucks, Hot Rods and Bikes on display".
The show is a huge hit at Stonham Barns Park, with the last event in July showcasing cars from the last six decades, including Buicks, Cadillacs, Chevrolets, Chryslers, and Fords.
5. Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music
Where: Elmhurst Park, Woodbridge
When: Saturday, September 3, 1pm - 7.30pm
Another festival celebrating a tenth anniversary in September is the Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music.
Held in Elmhurst Park on Saturday, September 3, the festival will feature plenty of live music as well as a food and drink street and artisan market.
6. Let's Rock Ipswich
Where: Trinity Park, Ipswich
When: Saturday, September 10, from 10.30am
This retro music festival is taking over the town’s Trinity Park, and features popular acts such as Adam Ant, Go West, Heather Small, and Toyah.
Local star Nick Kershaw will also be featuring at the event.
7. Suffolk Mind Body Spirit Festival
Where: Trinity Park, Ipswich
When: Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25, 11am - 4.45pm
For those looking for a relaxing and spiritual weekend, Trinity Park is the place to be at the end of September.
The Suffolk Mind Body Spirit Festival will place host to a number of interactive talks and workshops to help visitors with things like stress relied, wellbeing and health.