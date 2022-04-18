7 top farmers' markets you can visit in Suffolk and North Essex

Things to do

The Farmers' Market at Trinity Park, in Ipswich - Credit: Rachel Edge

Shopping at farmers' markets has lots of advantages— you understand where your food is coming from and can often discover things you would not have been looking for otherwise.

Here are seven of the best farmers' markets in Suffolk and North Essex

1. Lavenham Farmers' Market

Where: Lavenham Village Hall, Church Street, Lavenham, Sudbury CO10 9QT

When: April 24, May 22, June 26, July 24, August 28, September 25, October 24, November 27, and December 18

Price: Free Entry

Named officially the best farmers' market in the UK at the Farm Retail Awards, Lavenham Market has around 40 artisan quality producers and makers who regularly attend offering produce and crafts.

Things on offer include locally baked, fresh bread, Suffolk pork, lamb and venison, home-baked cakes and pies, local eggs, home-produced jams, pates and chutneys, local sausages, and delicious home-baked pies, pasties and sausage rolls plus Suffolk honey, regional cheeses and fresh, oven-ready game.

Lavenham Market is organised by Suffolk Market Events. Find out more at facebook.com/suffolkmktevents.

2. Snape Maltings Farmers' Market

Where: Snape Maltings Concert Hall, Snape Bridge, Snape IP17 1SP

When: May 7, June 4, July 2, August 6, September 3, November 5 and December 3

Price: Free entry

Based at the famous Snape Maltings Concert Hall, local suppliers will be selling food and drink on the Henry Moore Lawn between 9.30 am and 1 pm.

Items including gin, artisan spiced hummus and Suffolk specials such as Baron Bigot cheese will all be on offer, alongside baked goods and high-quality organic produce.

Find out more at brittenpearsarts.org/visit-us/snape-maltings/things-to-do/farmers-market

3. Needham Market

Where: Needham Market Community Centre, School Street, Needham Market, Ipswich IP6 8BB

When: May 14

Price: Free entry

A monthly farmers' market located near Ipswich, Needham Market Farmers Market offers access to a wide selection of fine local traders.

Expect to find bakes, brews and distillations as well as crafts, meat and produce, all located outside Needham Market Community Centre.

Needham Market Farmers' Market is organised by Acorn Events. Find out more at facebook.com/NeedhamMarketFarmersMarket

4. Colchester

Where: Mercury Theatre, Balkerne Gate, Colchester, CO1 1PT

When: May 6, June 10, July 1, August 5, September 2, October 7, November 4, and December 2

Price: Free Entry

With more than 20 stalls selling products including Essex honey, fresh apple juice, a range of local meats, organic locally grown vegetables and local sausages Colchester market is a fantastic place to buy high quality produce.

In addition to this, the market has stallholders stocking freshly baked brownies, homemade pies, local cheeses, craft stalls selling cards, fragranced candles and soaps plus a couple of local gin and craft beer makers.

Colchester Farmers' market is organized by Suffolk Market Events. Find out more at facebook.com/suffolkmktevents.

5. Trinity Park

Where: The Cattle Sheds, Trinity Park, Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, IP3 8UH

When: October 15 and December 10

Price: Free Entry

A tri-yearly event, Trinity Park Farmers' Market works hard to ensure top end producers from Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex are all there selling their stuff in Trinity Park.

Products available include fresh longhorn beef, local pork, fresh raw milk, Suffolk cheeses, freshly baked pies, local ales, Suffolk patisserie, vegan pastries, locally made jams and chutneys and Suffolk fudge.

In addition to this, street food including pizzas and burgers is available at the Trinity Park events.

Trinity Park Farmers' Market is organised by Suffolk Farmers' Market. Find out more at facebook.com/SuffolkFarmersMarket.

6. Wyken Vineyards

Where: Wyken Road, Stanton, IP31 2DW, Bury St Edmunds

When: Every Saturday, 9 am - 1 pm

Price: Free Entry

Taking place every Saturday, the Wyken Vineyards Farmers' Market is a place where you can pick up the majority of your weekly shopping in one go.

Available products include meat from the award-winning Rolfe's butchers, organic vegetables, fresh fish, crafted furniture, cakes and desserts and vegan ready meals.

Find out more at facebook.com/WykenVineyardsFarmersMarket

7. Framlingham Market

Where: Market Hill, Framlingham, IP13 9AY

When: Every Tuesday and Saturday

Price: Free Entry

Located in the charming market square in Framlingham, Framlingham Market is home to six regular traders every Tuesday, while on Saturday, this balloons to 18 different stalls.

Expect to find fruit and veg, plants, fresh fish, artisan bread, cakes, plastic-free household supplies and more.

Framlingham Market is organised by the stallholders. Find out more at facebook.com/framlingham.