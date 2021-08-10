Published: 4:26 PM August 10, 2021

Here are five places you can see alpacas in Suffolk - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Famous for their super soft fleeces, alpacas are always a favourite so here are five places you can visit the animals in Suffolk.

Hilly Ridge Alpacas

Where: Clay Hill Farm, Clay Hill Lane, Wattisham Suffolk IP7 7JS

A wonderful place to visit alpacas and get to know the animals. It is also a perfect place to bring young children to see the animals for the first time.

Hilly Ridge Alpacas is a great place for a family day out - Credit: Charlotte Bond

First opened back in 2012 the alpaca farm has been thriving, offering alpaca walks, keeper experiences and you can even rent an alpaca for your wedding.

The alpaca walks take around 90 minutes but you are advised to allow two hours for the walk with tickets starting from £30.

Visitors have to ring up and book tickets to Hilly Ridge and no walk-ins are accepted at the moment.

Tostock Animal Parks

Where: Fieldgates Off A1088, Tostock, Near Bury St Edmunds IP30 9NN

A great place for a family day to see alpacas and other animals too.

Tostock Animal Parks is a great place for young children to see the animals

Totstock Animal Parks is open from Tuesday to Sunday between 10.30am-2.30pm.

The site also has several seating areas for people to enjoy their own packed lunches as there is no catering facilities.

As well alpacas you will also be able to see mini pigs, donkeys, pygmy goats and Shetland mini horses.

Tickets are £6 for adults and £4 for children aged between two and 16-years-old.

Camel Park Oasis

Where: The Camel Park Oasis, Orchard Farm, Linstead, Halesworth, Suffolk, IP19 0DT

A perfect place to get up close to alpacas with the option to walk the animals around the park.

A place to get up close with the animals and have special experiences with the alpacas - Credit: citizenside.com

If you are after a date idea Camel Park Oasis offers the perfect idea, for £80 the two of you will get free admission to the park, a welcome drink, a camel ride, a chance to take a lama or alpaca out for a stroll and lunch/afternoon tea.

There is also a crazy golf course at the park.

Normal tickets are £10 for adults and £9 for children aged between three and 15-years-old.

Hollow Tree Farms

Where: Hollow Trees Farm Shop, Semer, Ipswich, Suffolk IP7 6HX

A wonderful place to take young children to see the friendly alpacas.

As well as alpacas Hollow Tree Farm has a great children's play area - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Pre booking is essential for the farm trail tickets are £6.50 per person with children under the age of three going free.

There are plenty of other things to look for on your way around Hollow Trees. Keep an eye out for Goat Mountain, Mini Tractors, the Roly Poly Pole, the tractor stuck in the mud.

Visitors also have the chance to feed the animals along the farm trail.

Wilderley Resort

Where: Wilderley, Church Farm, The Hill, Shipmeadow, Beccles, Suffolk NR34 8HJ

Set on a 40-acre hobby farm with the option to stay over in unique spaces it is a great place to go and visit alpacas.

With a herd of over 30 alpacas the animals are the real centrepiece of WIlderly visitors can pre-book a walk with the alpacas which costs £25 per person.

