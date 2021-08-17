News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Days out

'We can’t wait to bring the FolkEast community back together again'

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 7:00 PM August 17, 2021   
Crowds enjoyed a one off gig by the Broadside Boys Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Crowds enjoyed a one off gig by the Broadside Boys Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

Music lovers from across Suffolk will flock to the Glemham Hall Estate this weekend, to enjoy England's most easterly folk festival. 

Grammy Award nominated supergroup Afro Celt Sound System will headline FolkEast on Saturday night.

On Sunday winners of the last BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards Catrin Finch and Seckou Keita will be entertaining audiences - with folk rockers Merry Hell headlining. 

Folk rockers Merry Hell

Merry Hell will be headlining FolkEast 2021 on Sunday August 22 - Credit: Neil McCartney

FolkEast will open its gates on Friday, August 20, with organiser Becky Marshall-Potter saying: " FolkEast 2021 will be different and we want to be able to provide a safe place where we can gather to enjoy amazing music, entertainment and most importantly, each other’s company.

"We can’t wait to bring the FolkEast community back together again – we know how much everyone has struggled this year and it will be a momentous occasion when we open the FolkEast gates once more.”

Find out more about the FolkEast line-up on their website - folkeast.co.uk. 





You may also want to watch:

Music
FolkEast
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Portsmouth's John Marquis (right) and Accrington Stanley's Cameron Burgess battle for the ball durin

Ipswich Town Transfer News

'I'd have held out for more money' - Stanley boss on Town's Burgess deal

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Paint has been daubed across the cocktail rat Banksy artwork in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Live | Video

Anger and disappointment as Banksy artwork defaced

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Scott Fraser is disappointed on the final whistle at Burton Albion.

Opinion

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-1 loss at Burton

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Elmswell Road remains closed in Great Ashfield after a tree fell onto power cables. Picture: Sarah

Essex Police

Woman suffers life-changing injuries after car collides with tree

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus