Published: 7:00 PM August 17, 2021

Crowds enjoyed a one off gig by the Broadside Boys Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

Music lovers from across Suffolk will flock to the Glemham Hall Estate this weekend, to enjoy England's most easterly folk festival.

Grammy Award nominated supergroup Afro Celt Sound System will headline FolkEast on Saturday night.

On Sunday winners of the last BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards Catrin Finch and Seckou Keita will be entertaining audiences - with folk rockers Merry Hell headlining.

Merry Hell will be headlining FolkEast 2021 on Sunday August 22 - Credit: Neil McCartney

FolkEast will open its gates on Friday, August 20, with organiser Becky Marshall-Potter saying: " FolkEast 2021 will be different and we want to be able to provide a safe place where we can gather to enjoy amazing music, entertainment and most importantly, each other’s company.

"We can’t wait to bring the FolkEast community back together again – we know how much everyone has struggled this year and it will be a momentous occasion when we open the FolkEast gates once more.”

Find out more about the FolkEast line-up on their website - folkeast.co.uk.















