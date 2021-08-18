Published: 11:48 AM August 18, 2021

The Framlingham Country Show will take place in the grounds of Framlingham College this weekend - Credit: Framlingham Country Show/Classic Festivals

Amazing aerial circus displays, birds of prey, and a BMX stunt team will all be entertaining crowds at the Framlingham Show and Festival of Dogs this weekend.

Taking place between 10am - 5pm on Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22, the prestigious show in the grounds of Framlingham College will have something for everyone.

Families will be able to watch fun wrestling displays at the Framlingham Country Show on Saturday August 21 and Sunday August 22 - Credit: Framlingham Country Show/Classic Festivals

What is there to do?

Families will have plenty to keep them occupied at the show with various performances running on both the Saturday and Sunday including wrestling, motorbike stunts, and daring displays from the impressive Equestrienne horseback stunt team.

Crowds will also be able to enjoy live music, and marvel at the skill of rural crafters, who will be giving pottery, woodturning, metal work and even speed chainsaw carving demonstrations.

Adventurous types feeling inspired by the recent Olympics, will be able to give archery a try!

A proud winner at the Framlingham Country Show and Dog Show - Credit: Framlingham Country Show/Classic Festivals

What is the Framlingham Festival of Dogs?

One of the highlights over the weekend is sure to be the Framlingham Festival of Dogs which is made up of displays including dog first aid and dog agility and a charity dog show.

There is lots of fun for dog lovers of all ages with the dog show made up of fun categories, including fancy dress, cutest puppy, and the dog the judge would most like to take home.

Little animal lovers will be able to enjoy a donkey ride at Framlingham Show - there will also be a petting zoo for children to visit - Credit: Framlingham Country Show/Classic Festivals

What's on for children?

You will not need to pay for children under the age of five to enter the show and they are sure to have hours of fun in the special Festival of Kids area.

Little animal lovers can pop along to Gemma's Petting Farm and take a donkey ride or relax in front of puppet shows and Punch and Judy.

Superhero fans will have a chance to meet Stormtroopers and have their photographs taken with some of their favourite comic book characters.

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets are still available for both the Saturday and Sunday and can be purchased on the gate or online on the Framlingham Show website - framcountryshow.co.uk at a slightly discounted rate.

Falconry displays will take place at the Framlingham Show in the Main Ring on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 of August 2021 - Credit: Framlingham Country Show/Classic Festivals



