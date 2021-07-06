Published: 11:30 AM July 6, 2021

Helmingham Hall's gardens are opening in support of the Blossom Appeal to build a breast care centre at Ipswich Hospital - Credit: Pamela Bidwell/iWitness

Beautiful gardens are set to open in aid of Ipswich Hospital's new £5.3million Breast Care centre.

Suffolk is full of amazing gardens, and some of the best, including the famous Helmingham Hall Gardens near Stowmarket, are set to open their gates for the Colchester & Ipswich Hospitals Charity during July, August and September.

The money raised will go to the Blossom Appeal. The charity still needs to raise a final £900,000 to reach its fundraising target towards the revolutionary new centre, transforming breast cancer treatment at Ipswich Hospital.

Here are details of gardens currently planning to open - but more will be added over the coming months. Many of the gardens offer refreshments, have ample parking and are happy for you to bring your dog.

Please check the hospital charity website before visiting, for full details and any late changes.

The gardens at Helmingham Hall will be opening in aid of the Blossom Appeal - Credit: Paul Geater/Archant

Helmingham Hall Gardens, near Stowmarket

Friday, July 9, 11am to 4.30pm, and Friday, August 27, 11am to 4.30pm. Admission charge: £7 adults, £3.50 children.

You may also want to watch:

Historic Helmingham Hall has a classic parterre, flanked by hybrid musk roses, a stunning walled kitchen garden, a herb and knot garden and much more.

The tearooms, shops and toilets will be open.

There is full wheelchair access to all gardens and well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome.

An Easter Island statue in a garden at Gislingham which is opening for the Blossom Appeal - Credit: Ross Harrison

12 Chapel Farm Close, Gislingham, IP23 8BF

Saturday, July 10, and Sunday, July 11, 11.30am to 4.30pm. Admission charge: £3 adults, free for children.

Tucked away at the end of a new close, this tiny secret tropical oasis is filled with an explosion of colour and textures.

The garden features many tropical plants, water fountains and a large Easter Island head statue overlooking a bamboo pergola.

There is wheelchair access to the garden and parking is available in Mill Street. Small dogs are welcome but the owners are asking for no big dogs.

The Priors Oak garden in Aldeburgh is set to open in aid of the Blossom Appeal - Credit: Trudie Willis

Priors Oak, Leiston Road, Aldeburgh, IP15 5QE

Sunday, July 18, 2pm to 6pm. Admission charge: £5 adults, free for children.

The 10-acre wildlife and butterfly garden includes ornamental salad and vegetable gardens, herbaceous borders, ferns and Mediterranean plants.

There are also restored railway carriages and a small family museum to visit, and donkeys, tortoises and sheep to meet.

The site has parking and wheelchair access, and dogs on leads are welcome.

This garden in Shotley will be opening in aid of the Blossom Appeal for a breast care centre at Ipswich Hospital - Credit: Allana Baxter

Little Oak, Main Road, Shotley, IP9 1PP

Saturday, July 24, 10am to 4pm. Donation for entry

Little Oak’s garden is a work in progress but is still stunning. The garden overlooks the River Stour with picturesque views towards Levington Marina and Felixstowe port.

Dogs are very welcome on a lead – as there are a couple of ducks wandering about.

There is car parking on the drive or on the road and the garden is wheelchair-accessible.

A new garden in Roman Way, Felixstowe, is among those which will be opening in aid of the Blossom Appeal - Credit: Diane Elmes

37 Roman Way, Felixstowe, IP11 9NW

Sunday, September 12, 11am to 4.30pm. Admission charge: £3 for adults.

Just minutes away from the sea, this is a new garden created this year, with many interesting features and places to sit and ponder.

There will be plants available to buy, and dogs on leads are welcome.

On-road parking is available nearby and there is wheelchair access.