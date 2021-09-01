Antiques and vintage event to take place in stately home's grounds
Fans of antiques and vintage items will be able to explore a wide range of stalls at The Grand Brocante at Glemham Hall, in Little Glemham, on Sunday, September 5.
The event is organised by Blackdog Antiques of Halesworth, and runs from 9am to 3pm, with a £3 admission charge (free for under-14s).
The antiques and vintage market will include vintage textiles and clothes, mid-century modern items, salvage and architectural items, pictures, jewellery, postcards, vintage tools and garden planters.
There will also be a few selected local artisan stalls, as well as a small food village with local producers and street food.
The market will be set on the parkland to the front of the hall adjacent to the A12, with exhibitors from across East Anglia, the home counties and London.
Dogs are welcome but must be kept on a lead. There is disabled parking available, but organisers say there is quite a distance to cover and the ground is quite uneven.
