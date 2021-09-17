News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Chart-toppers to headline village fireworks display

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:24 AM September 17, 2021   
Bonfire night fun across Norfolk

The bonfire at Heveningham Hall Fireworks Spectacular.

Heveningham Hall Fireworks Spectacular is set to return in November, with a chart-topping band set to headline.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 6 and will see fireworks, music and a funfair combine.

Indie rockers Razorlight, who topped the charts in 2006 with their single 'America' will headline, alongside Freddie and the Freeloaders plus Norwich-based band Little Red Kings.

There will also be a bonfire and a large selection of food and drink on offer.

Spectacular fireworks at Heveningham Hall.

The bonfire at Heveningham Hall Fireworks Spectacular.

An event spokesperson said: "After a sadly inevitable one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we are back with a bang.

You may also want to watch:

"As ever, our emphasis is on delivering an unforgettable evening out for everyone with fantastic live music, incredible fireworks and a great selection of local food and drink whilst at the same time raising money for local charities."

A scene from a previous fireworks display at Heveningham Hall.

The bonfire at Heveningham Hall Fireworks Spectacular.

Gates will open at 4.30 pm and fireworks will start at around 7.30pm.

Vehicle tickets are priced at £35 in advance or £40 on the gate, while pedestrian tickets are priced at £15 per adult and £5 per child (ages 4-14).

Tickets can be purchased here: http://www.suffolk-fireworks.co.uk/tickets/ 

Suffolk

