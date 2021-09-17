Chart-toppers to headline village fireworks display

Published: 11:24 AM September 17, 2021

Heveningham Hall Fireworks Spectacular is set to return in November, with a chart-topping band set to headline.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 6 and will see fireworks, music and a funfair combine.

Indie rockers Razorlight, who topped the charts in 2006 with their single 'America' will headline, alongside Freddie and the Freeloaders plus Norwich-based band Little Red Kings.

There will also be a bonfire and a large selection of food and drink on offer.

The bonfire at Heveningham Hall Fireworks Spectacular. - Credit: citizenside.com

An event spokesperson said: "After a sadly inevitable one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we are back with a bang.

You may also want to watch:

"As ever, our emphasis is on delivering an unforgettable evening out for everyone with fantastic live music, incredible fireworks and a great selection of local food and drink whilst at the same time raising money for local charities."

The bonfire at Heveningham Hall Fireworks Spectacular. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Gates will open at 4.30 pm and fireworks will start at around 7.30pm.

Vehicle tickets are priced at £35 in advance or £40 on the gate, while pedestrian tickets are priced at £15 per adult and £5 per child (ages 4-14).

Tickets can be purchased here: http://www.suffolk-fireworks.co.uk/tickets/