Visit gardens normally hidden from view

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 11:30 AM July 9, 2021   
Hidden Gardens of Bury St Edmunds is a popular event, in aid of St Nicholas Hospice. Picture: LUCY K

Hidden Gardens of Bury St Edmunds is a popular event, in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care.

Discover the gardens behind the facades in Bury St Edmunds at an event revealing these beautiful green spaces.

The Hidden Gardens of Bury has been running for more than 30 years and raised more than £350,000 for St Nicholas Hospice Care.

It will return on Sunday, July 11, with about 30 gardens open to the public.

Lizzie Cross, the hospice’s community fundraiser, said: “We are so looking forward to this year’s Hidden Gardens of Bury event. It is always such a great day out, and we really hope people will join us.

“We have a wonderful and varied selection of gardens that will be open, so please come along and enjoy the beauty of these green spaces that are normally hidden from view while raising funds for the work the hospice does to support those facing dying, caring and grief.”

All gardens are within walking distance of each other and are listed in the event’s programme, which includes a map. The hospice’s catering team will also be providing refreshments for purchase at the Guildhall garden.

The event, which Bedfords Estate Agents and Ellisons Solicitors sponsor, runs from 11am to 5pm, with entry costing £7 (under 16s are free).

Tickets will be available to purchase on the day from the Hidden Gardens marquee on Angel Hill, but people are encouraged to buy their tickets in advance online.

For more information and to buy your tickets in advance, please visit the hospice’s website.


