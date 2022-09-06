'Magical' light trail set to transform west Suffolk park

A west Suffolk park is set to be transformed by a display of light and colour later this year.

In November, Ickworth Park, near Bury St Edmunds, will once again play host to a "magical" light trail as the National Trust brings back the popular Light Nights event.

The outdoors light experience gets underway on Friday, November 11 and will run for 17 nights.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a "relaxed evening soaking in the colourful atmosphere" as they "weave through canopies of trees, Italianate evergreens and a Gothic Victorian stumpery".

The trail has been extended for 2022 and includes the exploration of the Albana woodland.

Guests can complete the evening with a visit to the West Wing Cafe to warm up with seasonal drinks and festive bakes whilst picking up some gifts.

Pre-booking is required for the Light Nights with visitors welcomed from 4.30pm onwards.

On Monday to Thursday, tickets are priced at £11 for adults over the age of 18, £5 for children aged 5 to 17, and under 5's are free and do not require a ticket.

On Friday to Sunday, tickets are priced at £12 for adults and £10 per child. Under 5's remain free.

Tickets can be found via the link on the National Trust's website.