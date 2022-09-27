Suffolk beauty spot named one of UK's best gardens by national newspaper

Ickworth's Italianate garden in west Suffolk has been named as one of the best gardens to visit in the UK this autumn - Credit: Paul Geater

A Suffolk beauty spot has been recognised as one of the best gardens to visit in the UK by a national newspaper.

Ickworth, on the outskirts of Bury St Edmunds, is home an Italianate garden which has been included in a list of the 20 most glorious gardens to visit in autumn by The Times.

In the list, the garden is described as a "palace in the heart of an ancient park".

Those visiting need to "head for the Albana walk, where leaves of the maples, chestnut, beech and oak trees range from bright yellow to deep crimson", the guide added.

The parkland is home to 'fairy rings' which are naturally occurring circles made up of mushrooms that can be more than ten metres in diameter.

The National Trust's website described the garden as "one of the first of its kind in the UK".

It added: "Designed for privacy, space and freedom, it's a distillation of the gardens of classical Italy given an individual English touch."

Ickworth's house, gardens and parkland are open to visitors between 10am and 4pm each day.

Standard admission for the whole estate ticket is £11 for adults and £5.50 for children.