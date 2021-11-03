Illuminated Garden Trail to turn Suffolk estate into winter wonderland
- Credit: Helmingham Hall
Step into a magical world of light, colour and sound as an Illuminated Garden Trail is taking place in the grounds of Helmingham Hall this Christmas.
The estate will be turned into an enchanted winter wonderland from Friday, November 19, to Sunday, December 19, except Mondays and Tuesdays, with entry slots from 4.30pm.
Begin the trail by crossing Helmingham Hall’s famous drawbridge, which has been pulled up every night since 1510, and warm up with a complimentary mulled wine in the courtyard.
Continue through the illuminated gardens and gather around the fire pits to toast marshmallows for s’mores.
End the evening browsing the stables shops and pop-up stalls and The Coach House Tearooms will be serving a range of hot and cold festive treats.
The last entry on a Wednesday and Thursday is 7.30pm and the last entry on a Friday, Saturday and Sunday is 8.30pm.
Buy tickets at helmingham.com/events/illuminated-garden-trail
Most Read
- 1 Matchday Recap: Town hit four to end Wycombe home dominance
- 2 Wycombe Wanderers 1-4 Ipswich Town: Brilliant Blues send out a statement
- 3 Greater Anglia's franchise has ended as new era beckons for rail
- 4 Four places in Suffolk officially serving up Good Food
- 5 Why are there hundreds of shipping containers stacked up next to the A140?
- 6 'We're on a rollercoaster ride' - Cook on 4-1 win at Wycombe
- 7 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 4-1 win at Wycombe Wanderers
- 8 Watch: All the goals as terrific Town thump Wycombe
- 9 'I’m certain we have the best squad in the league' - Burns on Town's Wycombe win
- 10 Stu says: Six observations following Town's 4-1 win at Wycombe