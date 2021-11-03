News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Illuminated Garden Trail to turn Suffolk estate into winter wonderland

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 7:12 PM November 3, 2021
Illuminated Helimgham Hall Picture: HELMINGHAM HALL

Helimgham Hall will be Illuminated for C hristmas this year - Credit: Helmingham Hall

Step into a magical world of light, colour and sound as an Illuminated Garden Trail is taking place in the grounds of Helmingham Hall this Christmas.

The estate will be turned into an enchanted winter wonderland from Friday, November 19, to Sunday, December 19, except Mondays and Tuesdays, with entry slots from 4.30pm.

Begin the trail by crossing Helmingham Hall’s famous drawbridge, which has been pulled up every night since 1510, and warm up with a complimentary mulled wine in the courtyard.

Continue through the illuminated gardens and gather around the fire pits to toast marshmallows for s’mores.

End the evening browsing the stables shops and pop-up stalls and The Coach House Tearooms will be serving a range of hot and cold festive treats.

The last entry on a Wednesday and Thursday is 7.30pm and the last entry on a Friday, Saturday and Sunday is 8.30pm.

Buy tickets at helmingham.com/events/illuminated-garden-trail

Christmas
Suffolk

