Dates announced for return of popular Illuminated Gardens event

Helimgham Hall will be Illuminated for C hristmas this year - Credit: Helmingham Hall

Dates have been announced for the return of Illuminated Gardens in Suffolk.

Set at Helmingham Hall, the popular light show in the grounds of the historic home will arrive in time for the Christmas holidays.

There will be thousands of lights at the Illuminated Garden Trail. Picture: HELMINGHAM HALL - Credit: Helmingham

Starting on Friday, November 18 and continuing through to Sunday, December 18, Illuminated Gardens allows guests to "make the most of the dark winter nights by stepping into a magical world of light, colour and sound.

The trail begins at Helmingham Hall's drawbridge where visitors are given a complimentary mulled wine to kick off their stroll.

illuminated wellington boots - Credit: Archant

Continuing through the gardens, there are fire pits to toast marshmallows for s'mores with plenty of shops and market stools to pick up some festive gifts.

Illuminated Gardens - Credit: Archant

The last entry on a Wednesday and Thursday is 7.45pm, while the last entry on a Friday and Saturday is 9pm and on Sundays it is 8.30pm.

The lights at Helmingham Hall - Credit: Archant

Tickets for Illuminated Gardens can be found here.