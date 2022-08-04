News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Days out

Dates announced for return of popular Illuminated Gardens event

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:41 AM August 4, 2022
Illuminated Helimgham Hall Picture: HELMINGHAM HALL

Helimgham Hall will be Illuminated for C hristmas this year - Credit: Helmingham Hall

Dates have been announced for the return of Illuminated Gardens in Suffolk.

Set at Helmingham Hall, the popular light show in the grounds of the historic home will arrive in time for the Christmas holidays.

There will be thousands of lights at the Illuminated Garden Trail. Picture: HELMINGHAM HALL

There will be thousands of lights at the Illuminated Garden Trail. Picture: HELMINGHAM HALL - Credit: Helmingham

Starting on Friday, November 18 and continuing through to Sunday, December 18, Illuminated Gardens allows guests to "make the most of the dark winter nights by stepping into a magical world of light, colour and sound.

The trail begins at Helmingham Hall's drawbridge where visitors are given a complimentary mulled wine to kick off their stroll.

illuminated wellington boots

illuminated wellington boots - Credit: Archant

Continuing through the gardens, there are fire pits to toast marshmallows for s'mores with plenty of shops and market stools to pick up some festive gifts.

Illuminated Gardens

Illuminated Gardens - Credit: Archant

The last entry on a Wednesday and Thursday is 7.45pm, while the last entry on a Friday and Saturday is 9pm and on Sundays it is 8.30pm.

The lights at Helmingham Hall

The lights at Helmingham Hall - Credit: Archant

Tickets for Illuminated Gardens can be found here.

Suffolk Live News
Stowmarket News

Don't Miss

The Kray twins' former Bildeston home has gone up for sale

Suffolk Live News

Kray twins' Suffolk mansion up for sale with £2.25m price tag

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Charlie Haylock 

Do you have one of Suffolk’s oldest surnames?

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon
Barley Mow Inn

East Suffolk Council

Decision day nears for village pub over karaoke noise complaints

William Warnes

Author Picture Icon
A west Suffolk vineyard has been named one of the best in England

Suffolk Live News

'Charmingly eccentric' Suffolk vineyard named one of the best in England

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon