'First Lady of Folk' Kate Rusby to headline FolkEast 10th anniversary

'First Lady of Folk' Kate Rusby will be headlining this years edition of FolkEast. - Credit: FolkEast/Kathy Baxendale

Mercury Prize-nominated Kate Rusby has been announced as the headline act for FolkEast Festival's 10th anniversary.

The Unthanks, Talisk, Spiers & Boden, Sam Kelly & The Lost Boys, Katherine Priddy and Topette have also been announced for the prestigious folk festival, alongside patrons The Young'uns.

The festival takes place at Glemham Hall Estate, near Woodbridge, from August 19-21.

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Katherine Priddy gets the festival underway on Friday night, alongside the recently re-united John Spiers and Jon Boden.

Katherine Priddy will take to the stage on Friday night. - Credit: FolkEast

Friday night's headline act is yet to be announced with organisers saying that it will be a rare appearance, with more information expected on March 4.

John Spiers and Jon Boden, who have recently been re-united, are performing on Friday. - Credit: Elly Lucas

Mercury Prize nominated The Unthanks, who's music was heard on the BBC's 'Worzel Gummidge' at Christmas, headline on Saturday night.

Sam Kelly and the Lost Boys, one of Folk music's most exciting bands also join the action on the Sunset Stage on Saturday night.

Music from The Unthanks was heard on the BBC this Christmas. - Credit: FolkEast

Sunday sees 'The First Lady of Folk', Kate Rusby, take to the Suffolk stage. She is herself celebrating 30 years of touring, the release of a new album as well as over 20 albums and collaborations. The finale will also feature Scottish trio Talisk.

The festival, which has hosted some of the biggest and best UK and international folk and acoustic artists, was founded by John and Becky Marshall-Potter, and began in 2012 in Somerleyton Hall, near Lowestoft, before moving to Glemham Hall estate.

Talisk will take to the Suffolk stage on Sunday, as part of the finale which includes Kate Rusby. - Credit: Paul Jennings

Becky Marshall-Potter said: “We have been lucky enough to have had some amazing artists join us over the years and 2022 will be no exception. This is a line-up that reflects the past 10 years but also looks to the future.

“The past couple of years have been challenging for all festivals and we’re delighted that the support we’ve received has allowed us to keep FolkEast on track with no missed years.

"It’s hard to believe we will be celebrating 10 years of a festival community coming together in a beautiful location where time can seem to stand still - for one weekend at least.”

John and Becky Marshall-Potter of Halesworth who are the organising team behind FolkEast at Glemhall this summer. - Credit: Archant

Advance weekend tickets are on sale now for £140 for adults, £130 for full-time students and over 65s, and £90 for 12-17-year-olds.

Children aged 11 and under go free, with camping available for £20 or £30 for campervans.

More information can be found on the FolkEast website.