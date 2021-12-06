Gorgeous vintage finds and gifts on sale at huge new Christmas event

Cretingham Country Park will host the Kinfishers and Quirkitudinous Christmas Bazaar this month - Credit: Cretingham Country Park

This December, Kingfishers at Cretingham Country Park has collaborated with Suffolk-based Quirkitudinous to host a unique Christmas bazaar over the coming weeks.

Running from Tuesdays to Sundays until Thursday December 23, visitors can be sure to enjoy a variety of affordable but irresistible, vintage must-haves, and unique, decorative pieces for either your own home or the perfect present.

In addition, the newly-opened barn, The Outhouse, will also be decked out with exciting and unusual ideas for Christmas. It’s a definite one-stop-shop for all sorts of quirky gifts, as well as Christmas decorations, cards, crackers, gift wrap, table decorations, family games and much more.

The month-long bazaar will sell a variety of vintage and unique homewares and gifts - Credit: Cretingham Country Park

Just a few of the vendors and brands who will be there this month include the likes of Fishers Gin, Brie Harrison, Frankie’s Ceramics, Laura Fletcher Textiles, Wild Robin, Minny Close-Brooks, Calli Illustrations, and Cotton Sense Suffolk to name but a few.

The café, bar and restaurant will also be open, where you will also be able to enjoy a glass of mulled wine or a relaxing hot drink, and a delicious lunch.

On Wednesday December 15, there will be a sustainable Scandi Christmas decoration workshop, where Emma from the Foldedsideproject and Kay from Kinship Creative Design Consultancy will spend the morning teaching you how to make Scandi-style folded paper decorations and foraged natural garlands for your home this festive season.

And on Saturday December 18, Kingfishers will also be hosting Brunch with Santa, where families can enjoy a delicious breakfast before having a visit from Santa, where every child will receive a gift from Father Christmas himself!

The Christmas bazaar will be open from 10am until 4.30pm, and until 8pm on Thursdays for late night shopping. Both entry and parking are free.

To find out more, visit kingfisherscretingham.co.uk