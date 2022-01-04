7 big comedy stars coming to the region
- Credit: Contributed
Whatever makes you feel good – music, comedy, shows and talks, there’s plenty to choose from this year at Colchester’s Charter Hall.
The popular venue is fast becoming a ‘go-to destination’ for the best in live comedy. In 2022 and beyond, audiences can look forward to a line-up of world class comic talent beginning with Katherine Ryan’s sell-out show ‘Missus’ this January, and going on to include Omid Djalili, Nish Kumar, Jason Manford and Sara Pascoe.
I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue
BBC Radio 4’s multi award-winning antidote to panel games, ‘I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue’, returns to the stage in 2022 with its sell-out touring show. Join the company of Jack Dee, Miles Jupp, Tony Hawks, Pippa Evans and Rory Bremner on February 24, for an unmissable evening of inspired nonsense with musical accompaniment from Colin Sell.
Jason Manford: Like Me
He’s back! If you missed Jason Manford’s show in October, don’t despair – on February 26 there’s another chance to enjoy plenty of laughs with his latest tour ‘Like Me’.
Fans of Jason’s Absolute Radio show will know this nationally acclaimed comedian hasn’t changed a bit. ‘Like Me’ is Jason’s latest comic offering set to hit road and brings ‘expert observational comedy’ (The Guardian) mixed with ‘comic gold’ (Mail on Sunday).
Omid Djalili: The Good Times Tour
Intelligent, provocative, entertaining, Omid’s legendary stand-up performances are captivating comedy masterclasses. On March 4 he'll be on stage in a show ‘so hysterically funny and at the same time so poignant and powerful that calling it stand-up barely does it justice,’ according to Michael Levin of the Huffington Post.
Omid’s credits range from Hollywood films to television and the West End stage. He is currently hosting his own ITV quiz show ‘The Winning Combination’ and has appeared in the smash hit ‘Mama Mia 2: Here We Go Again’ and ‘His Dark Materials’ for the BBC.
Nish Kumar: Your Power Your Control
Host of the Mash Report and one of the Guardian’s Top Fifty Comedians of the 21st Century, Nish, has achieved huge success on the stand-up circuit. Now’s the chance to see Nish perform his new show, ‘Your Power Your Control’ on April 9.
“It has been a period of upheaval and uncertainty with COVID and the political situation”, said Nish who was booed off stage after making Brexit jokes at the Lord's Taverners annual charity cricket lunch. “You will be amazed by my capacity to somehow take all these things personally,” he added.
“Kumar is the smartest, and often the silliest, political comic we’ve got: acute, furious and often the ridiculous fall guy of his own jokes” The Guardian
Gary Meikle: Surreal
Scottish Comedy Award winner and viral sensation Gary Meikle is back on October 28 with his second tour show, Surreal!
Having postponed from earlier in the year, the Glaswegian comic will incorporate brand new material inspired by his own real-life experiences. Quickly putting his audiences at ease, a night of stand up with Gary feels like a session in the pub chatting with friends!
The Comedy Store
Have you discovered The Comedy Store nights yet? A firm favourite with comedy fans, The Comedy Store is renowned as a breeding ground for new talent and remains the place to see tomorrow’s stars today. The likes of Eddie Izzard, John Bishop, Jimmy Carr, Rhod Gilbert and Sarah Millican have all cut their teeth via the organisation's events. The Comedy Store hosts regular stand-up nights throughout the year at Charter Hall.
Sara Pascoe: LadsLadsLads
Looking ahead, Sara Pascoe is pencilled in for April 2023. The star of BBC2 stand-up special ‘Sara Pascoe: LadsLadsLads’, Sara is a highly acclaimed comedian, writer, and actor. She wrote and starred in her recent BBC2 sitcom ‘Out Of Her Mind’ and is the celebrated host of BBC2’s ‘The Great British Sewing Bee’.
All tickets are available now at colchester-events.co.uk or by calling 01206 573948.