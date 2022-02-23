News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Mini festival with a pirate ship stage finds new venue in Suffolk

Timothy Bradford

Published: 5:03 PM February 23, 2022
The Pirates Ball will be taking place in Thebarton this year

Maui Waui's Pirates Ball will be taking place in Thebarton this year - Credit: Jerry Tye

Maui Waui's upcoming Pirates Ball event has been moved to a new location.

Originally planned to take place in Ramsholt, Suffolk in May 2021,  it was postponed due to covid restrictions.

The event will instead be taking place at Peakhill Farm in Theberton, near Saxmundham. 

This was the location of the main Maui Waui Festival until 2021.

While pirate costumes aren't mandatory, they're highly recommended at maui waui pirates ball in suffolk

While pirate costumes aren't mandatory, they're highly recommended - Credit: Jerry Tye

Organiser Silas Rayner said: "We're moving the Pirates Ball to Peakhill Farm, where the festival used to be.

"This is kind of special for us because Maui Waui was born there."

The Pirates Ball will be taking place at Peakhill Farm in Theberton, on Saturday, May 7 and tickets start from £35. 

The ball will feature bands on the festival stage and DJs on the pirate ship stage. The lineup is yet to be announced. 

The Maui Waui Pirates Ball in Theberton Suffolk will have DJ's, bands and circus performers. 

The Pirates Ball will have DJ's, bands and circus performers. - Credit: Jerry Tye

Silas added: "The ball will have circus performers and everything —It is like a mini Maui.

"Maui is like a family — only about ten percent of people asked for refunds after we postponed the event last year. 

"We sell out just before the event most years because it is one of the first outdoor music events of the season." 

The Pirates Ball will be taking place at Peakhill Farm in Theberton, on Saturday, May 7. 

Tickets start from £35. 

