Video
WATCH: Adorable moment mini McFly fan, 7, steals the show at Newmarket
- Credit: ANGELA SMITH / THE JOCKEY CLUB LIVE
This was the charming moment a real-life Star Girl joined McFly on stage at Newmarket's Summer Saturday Live - complete with a tiny red guitar.
Audrina Hatton-Wright, seven, captured everyone's hearts with her rendition of the band's hit 'All About You' - even asking the audience for their requests as she sang the first few lines with Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher.
The band performed to a huge crowd at Newmarket's July course on Saturday night with renditions of old favourites 'Five Colours in Her Hair' and 'Room on the Third Floor' alongside their new song 'Happiness'.
Incredibly, it is not the first time Audrina - a huge McFly fan - has performed with the boys - they invited her up to join them at York Racecourse in July.
Her proud parents, who brought the youngster to see Saturday's show from Derby, said afterwards: "It was fantastic. They even took a photo with her after the show. She loved it - it's a dream come true.
"They are her favourite band - she adores McFly."
The gigs have been extra special for Audrina, who has overcome a lot in her young life.
Most Read
- 1 Man fighting for his life after town centre assault
- 2 Matchday Recap: Town's wait for a win goes on
- 3 Man who died after A14 crash in Suffolk is named
- 4 'Dine and dash' fraudster skipped bills at 18 eateries to impress partner
- 5 'We're still in pre-season mode' - Cook on 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon
- 6 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-2 AFC Wimbledon draw
- 7 'Very special' £10million boost for hotel, golf and spa complex
- 8 'Surprise' as 3.5ft-long snake found sunbathing in gravel
- 9 Covid infection rates rise in all but one of Suffolk's districts
- 10 Ipswich Town 2-2 AFC Wimbledon: Blues pegged back once again
Her family's Instagram page Keep Audrina Dancing showcases the seven-year-old's journey - having been diagnosed with a rare type of cancer called neuroblastoma when she was three.
Just before the first lockdown in 2020 it was confirmed her cancer was in remission - and since then, she has been going from strength to strength.
Having caught Danny Jones' eye on her dad's shoulders, the youngster also played her guitar to the crowd.
The I'll Be OK hitmaker joked: "There are little McFlys everywhere."