WATCH: Adorable moment mini McFly fan, 7, steals the show at Newmarket

Emily Townsend

Published: 7:30 AM August 29, 2021   
Little Audrina Hatton-Wright captured everyone's hearts with her rendition of the band's hit 'All About You'

Little Audrina Hatton-Wright captured everyone's hearts with her rendition of the band's hit 'All About You' - Credit: ANGELA SMITH / THE JOCKEY CLUB LIVE

This was the charming moment a real-life Star Girl joined McFly on stage at Newmarket's Summer Saturday Live - complete with a tiny red guitar.

Audrina Hatton-Wright, seven, captured everyone's hearts with her rendition of the band's hit 'All About You' - even asking the audience for their requests as she sang the first few lines with Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher.

The band performed to a huge crowd at Newmarket's July course on Saturday night with renditions of old favourites 'Five Colours in Her Hair' and 'Room on the Third Floor' alongside their new song 'Happiness'.

Incredibly, it is not the first time Audrina - a huge McFly fan - has performed with the boys - they invited her up to join them at York Racecourse in July.

Her proud parents, who brought the youngster to see Saturday's show from Derby, said afterwards: "It was fantastic. They even took a photo with her after the show. She loved it - it's a dream come true.

"They are her favourite band - she adores McFly."

Audrina Hatton-Wright (centre) performs with McFly at Newmarket's Summer Saturday Live on August 28, 2021

Audrina Hatton-Wright (centre) performs with McFly at Newmarket's Summer Saturday Live on August 28, 2021 - Credit: ANGELA SMITH / THE JOCKEY CLUB LIVE

The gigs have been extra special for Audrina, who has overcome a lot in her young life.

Her family's Instagram page Keep Audrina Dancing showcases the seven-year-old's journey - having been diagnosed with a rare type of cancer called neuroblastoma when she was three.

Just before the first lockdown in 2020 it was confirmed her cancer was in remission - and since then, she has been going from strength to strength.

McFly with Audrina Hatton-Wright after the Newmarket show

McFly with mini superfan Audrina Hatton-Wright after the Newmarket show - Credit: HATTON-WRIGHT FAMILY

Having caught Danny Jones' eye on her dad's shoulders, the youngster also played her guitar to the crowd.

The I'll Be OK hitmaker joked: "There are little McFlys everywhere."

Newmarket Nights
Newmarket News

