Over 20 private gardens in Suffolk opening gates to public this summer

Sarah Eley, owner of The Place for Plants in East Bergholt which will be part of the National Open Garden Scheme - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

From a historic moated garden in the countryside to a Japanese-inspired setting complete with a tea garden, koi pond and Zen courtyard, over 20 private gardens across Suffolk are opening their gates to the public this summer.

As part of the National Open Garden Scheme more than 3,500 private gardens across the country are opening their doors to the public in order to raise money for charity.

The main beneficiaries are Macmillan, Marie Curie, Hospice UK, Carers Trust, The Queen's Nursing Institute and Parkinson's UK.

Blakenham Woodland Garden in Suffolk will be opening up to the public in the coming months - Credit: citizenside.com

Gardens set to open in Suffolk include Blakenham Woodland Garden, Finndale House, The Place for Plants, Polstead Mill and White House Farm.

Alongside these larger sites, there will also be a number of residential gardens opening up for the public to explore across the county.

Specific open days and times, booking requirements and facilities can be viewed on the National Open Garden Scheme website.