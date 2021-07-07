News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Days out

Is your pet dog the holiest hound in Hadleigh?

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Barnett

Published: 1:52 PM July 7, 2021   
Four dogs have reportedly had their stomachs pumped after eating mashmallows filled with tablets hid

The Holy Hounds dog show, organised by Hadleigh Old School, will take place on Sunday. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A new dog show is coming to the Deanery Gardens in Hadleigh this weekend.

The Holy Hounds dog show, organised by Hadleigh Old School, will be raising funds for St Mary's Church and the Deanery tower.

The fun and family-friendly dog event will take place in the Deanery Gardens on Sunday, July 11 and will last for three hours, starting at 2pm. 

There is an admission charge of £10 per family (of humans and dogs), and this includes entry in up to five classes.

The classes include 'dog that looks like its owner', young handler and veteran handler, scruffiest dog, best rescue, waggiest tail, best dressed in a dog collar, cheekiest dog, most regal canine, and friendliest dog.

You may also want to watch:

The final class is the 'best in show', where a dog will be crowned the 'holy hound of Hadleigh'. 

The mayor of Hadleigh, councillor Frank Minns, will be in attendance along with a number of judges from Adnams, Anglia Woofers Dog Training and more.

Most Read

  1. 1 'It’s totally out of character' - Ipswich School gardener reported missing
  2. 2 Ins, outs and likely further business - The state of play at Ipswich Town
  3. 3 Clubs in League One and Scotland keen as Bishop heads to Ipswich Town exit
  1. 4 Woman injured on Ipswich Waterfront
  2. 5 Date for famous stuck Suez Canal ship to arrive in Felixstowe announced
  3. 6 League One rivals Wigan make statement with Wyke signing
  4. 7 Hopkins Homes loses appeal to remove protective status for bowling green
  5. 8 Portsmouth CEO says Ipswich, Wigan and Sunderland are 'spending huge money'
  6. 9 Air ambulance called to crash between lorry and two cars on A134
  7. 10 Man videoed climbing and dangling off Lowestoft bridge

On the day, there will be refreshments and lots of canine attractions for your four-legged friends to enjoy.



Hadleigh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Inside The Grumpy Goat at Bardwell

Food and Drink

Is this café one of Suffolk’s best-kept secrets? 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Police officers who have been at the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic are being punished, Mr Harris said Picture...

Two people fined in Suffolk for not wearing face masks

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Elveden Inn Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Coronavirus

West Suffolk pub shuts after Covid scare

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Bronnagh Brannigan was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Two men jailed 12 years for raping woman after Christmas party

Jane Hunt

person
Comments powered by Disqus