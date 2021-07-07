Is your pet dog the holiest hound in Hadleigh?
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A new dog show is coming to the Deanery Gardens in Hadleigh this weekend.
The Holy Hounds dog show, organised by Hadleigh Old School, will be raising funds for St Mary's Church and the Deanery tower.
The fun and family-friendly dog event will take place in the Deanery Gardens on Sunday, July 11 and will last for three hours, starting at 2pm.
There is an admission charge of £10 per family (of humans and dogs), and this includes entry in up to five classes.
The classes include 'dog that looks like its owner', young handler and veteran handler, scruffiest dog, best rescue, waggiest tail, best dressed in a dog collar, cheekiest dog, most regal canine, and friendliest dog.
You may also want to watch:
The final class is the 'best in show', where a dog will be crowned the 'holy hound of Hadleigh'.
The mayor of Hadleigh, councillor Frank Minns, will be in attendance along with a number of judges from Adnams, Anglia Woofers Dog Training and more.
Most Read
- 1 'It’s totally out of character' - Ipswich School gardener reported missing
- 2 Ins, outs and likely further business - The state of play at Ipswich Town
- 3 Clubs in League One and Scotland keen as Bishop heads to Ipswich Town exit
- 4 Woman injured on Ipswich Waterfront
- 5 Date for famous stuck Suez Canal ship to arrive in Felixstowe announced
- 6 League One rivals Wigan make statement with Wyke signing
- 7 Hopkins Homes loses appeal to remove protective status for bowling green
- 8 Portsmouth CEO says Ipswich, Wigan and Sunderland are 'spending huge money'
- 9 Air ambulance called to crash between lorry and two cars on A134
- 10 Man videoed climbing and dangling off Lowestoft bridge
On the day, there will be refreshments and lots of canine attractions for your four-legged friends to enjoy.