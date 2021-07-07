Published: 1:52 PM July 7, 2021

The Holy Hounds dog show, organised by Hadleigh Old School, will take place on Sunday. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A new dog show is coming to the Deanery Gardens in Hadleigh this weekend.

The Holy Hounds dog show, organised by Hadleigh Old School, will be raising funds for St Mary's Church and the Deanery tower.

The fun and family-friendly dog event will take place in the Deanery Gardens on Sunday, July 11 and will last for three hours, starting at 2pm.

There is an admission charge of £10 per family (of humans and dogs), and this includes entry in up to five classes.

The classes include 'dog that looks like its owner', young handler and veteran handler, scruffiest dog, best rescue, waggiest tail, best dressed in a dog collar, cheekiest dog, most regal canine, and friendliest dog.

You may also want to watch:

The final class is the 'best in show', where a dog will be crowned the 'holy hound of Hadleigh'.

The mayor of Hadleigh, councillor Frank Minns, will be in attendance along with a number of judges from Adnams, Anglia Woofers Dog Training and more.

On the day, there will be refreshments and lots of canine attractions for your four-legged friends to enjoy.







