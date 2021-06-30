Published: 1:03 PM June 30, 2021

The Newmarket Soapbox Derby will make a return later this year after being cancelled due to the Covid pandemic - Credit: Andy Abbott

Soapbox racers will be seen hurtling down Warren Hill as Newmarket's Soapbox Derby makes a return later this year.

Spectators are expected to turn up in their thousands to see the homemade soapboxes race down the 400 metre track on Sunday, August 29.

The event, which was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, will see teams including schools, colleges, local businesses and daring individuals battle it out to be named champion of the soapbox derby.

The soapboxes will race down Warren Hill in Newmarket - Credit: Andy Abbott

If you think you have what it takes to win the derby, entries can still be made up until July 15 and cost £50 to enter, but those entering are also encouraged to raise at least £100 in sponsorship.

There will be several obstacles for the soapbox racers to look out for along their way down.

Newmarket town mayor, John Taylor, said: "The inaugural event was two years ago and that was an impressive event and we have gained a lot of experience from that, and we now believe this event is going to be bigger and better.

Entry will be free of charge for spectators - Credit: Andy Abbott

"For many people in Newmarket this will be the highlight of the bank holiday weekend.

"We are hoping lots of people come along. It will be a great sight to see the boxes careering down the hill into Newmarket.

"There was a lot of people last time and I think it will generate a lot of interest."

The event will be free entry to all spectators, but you will still need a ticket.

There will also be a small children's fun fayre at the bottom of the hill.

Local businesses are also being encouraged to sponsor soapboxes as a way of promoting the town and raising money for local charities.

People have until July 15 to enter the race - Credit: Andy Abbott

Moulton Road will be closed to traffic as spectators gather to watch the high-speed racing.

Visitors will be able to park in the Severals and will run on a first come first serve basis and will cost £1.

