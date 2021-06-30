News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Soapbox derby set to make a return to Newmarket

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:03 PM June 30, 2021   
Action from the first MyWiSH Charity Soapbox Challenge last year. The Stillery soapbox Picture: SUZ

The Newmarket Soapbox Derby will make a return later this year after being cancelled due to the Covid pandemic

Soapbox racers will be seen hurtling down Warren Hill as Newmarket's Soapbox Derby makes a return later this year. 

Spectators are expected to turn up in their thousands to see the homemade soapboxes race down the 400 metre track on Sunday, August 29.

The event, which was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, will see teams including schools, colleges, local businesses and daring individuals battle it out to be named champion of the soapbox derby.

Andrew Read and Malcolm McLanachan pilot the Seeley's soapbox in last year's event

The soapboxes will race down Warren Hill in Newmarket

If you think you have what it takes to win the derby, entries can still be made up until July 15 and cost £50 to enter, but those entering are also encouraged to raise at least £100 in sponsorship.

There will be several obstacles for the soapbox racers to look out for along their way down. 

Newmarket town mayor, John Taylor, said: "The inaugural event was two years ago and that was an impressive event and we have gained a lot of experience from that, and we now believe this event is going to be bigger and better.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the inaugural event in Newmarket

Entry will be free of charge for spectators

"For many people in Newmarket this will be the highlight of the bank holiday weekend. 

"We are hoping lots of people come along. It will be a great sight to see the boxes careering down the hill into Newmarket.

"There was a lot of people last time and I think it will generate a lot of interest."

The event will be free entry to all spectators, but you will still need a ticket. 

There will also be a small children's fun fayre at the bottom of the hill.

Local businesses are also being encouraged to sponsor soapboxes as a way of promoting the town and raising money for local charities.

Pictures from the first West Suffolk Hospital MyWiSH Charity Soapbox Challenge in Bury St Edmunds.

People have until July 15 to enter the race

Moulton Road will be closed to traffic as spectators gather to watch the high-speed racing. 

Visitors will be able to park in the Severals and will run on a first come first serve basis and will cost £1. 

To enter the event click here.

