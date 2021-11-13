Festive films coming to drive-in cinema in Colchester

From The Grinch to Elf — a drive-in cinema is set to screen a host family favourite Christmas films in Colchester.

NightFlix will be showing festive films including The Polar Express and Love Actually — and some not so festive films like The Nightmare Before Christmas and Die Hard — in the lead up to the big day.

The drive-in cinema will be decked out with trees and fairy lights, while Christmassy food and drink will be served to accompany what's on the silver screen.

NightFlix boss Ben Stonehouse said: “As the longer nights draw in, that’s when drive-in cinema truly shines as a great way for families to come together and enjoy beloved festive favourites.

"Nothing beats seeing these films on the big screen surrounded by loved ones, and with comedy, action, romance and adventure on offer, there’s certain to be a festive favourite available for everyone, all enjoyed from the comfort of their own cars.”

When: From December 3-24 for full film listings visit www.nightflix.co.uk

Where: Tollgate West, Colchester, CO3 8RG

Cost: £29 per car plus booking fee