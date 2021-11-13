Festive films coming to drive-in cinema in Colchester
- Credit: Nightflix
From The Grinch to Elf — a drive-in cinema is set to screen a host family favourite Christmas films in Colchester.
NightFlix will be showing festive films including The Polar Express and Love Actually — and some not so festive films like The Nightmare Before Christmas and Die Hard — in the lead up to the big day.
The drive-in cinema will be decked out with trees and fairy lights, while Christmassy food and drink will be served to accompany what's on the silver screen.
NightFlix boss Ben Stonehouse said: “As the longer nights draw in, that’s when drive-in cinema truly shines as a great way for families to come together and enjoy beloved festive favourites.
"Nothing beats seeing these films on the big screen surrounded by loved ones, and with comedy, action, romance and adventure on offer, there’s certain to be a festive favourite available for everyone, all enjoyed from the comfort of their own cars.”
When: From December 3-24 for full film listings visit www.nightflix.co.uk
You may also want to watch:
Where: Tollgate West, Colchester, CO3 8RG
Cost: £29 per car plus booking fee
Most Read
- 1 Check out Suffolk's newest artisanal coffee shop and bakery
- 2 Elveden sex attack good Samaritan tells of 'dreadful shame' in men
- 3 9 of the most beautiful gift shops in Suffolk
- 4 Car damaged after brick wall collapses in Framlingham
- 5 Cook responds to Robinson's 'they'll be cautious' claim
- 6 All of Town's American owners to visit for Sunderland clash as Blues target 28,000 attendance
- 7 Tough decisions, a big blow, an unexpected bonus and an area Town must dominate as Oxford visit
- 8 70-plus people in hospital in Suffolk suffering from Covid
- 9 Life of company founder 'cruelly cut short' by failings, family claims
- 10 Isolated outbreak of bird flu confirmed in Essex