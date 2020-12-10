Drive-in cinema bringing festive film screenings to Colchester

Published: 7:12 PM December 10, 2020

Drive-in cinema operator Nightflix is holding festive film screenings in Colchester in the run-up to Christmas.

The schedule of films includes seasonal classics such as Elf, Home Alone, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Muppet Christmas Carol and The Polar Express, with some showings having already sold out.

Nightflix owner John Sullivan said: “This year has been a tough one for film fans without access to their local cinemas, and we’re delighted to be able to bring a Christmas schedule packed with something for everyone to enjoy in socially-distanced drive-ins.

The sites will be fully decked with festive cheer so that film fans can get into the Christmas mood.

"Visitors can also enjoy their usual favourite cinema snacks with their film as food and drink will be available to purchase on site. The company said all government guidelines on social distancing will be followed, including track and trace measures.

You may also want to watch:

Tickets cost £29 to £34 per car, plus a booking fee.

For full details, visit the Nightflix website.



