7 Easter egg hunts you can do in Suffolk this weekend

Easter is almost here, with eggs being hidden and trails being laid across the county of Suffolk — here are seven of the best hunts in the county this weekend.

1. Suffolk Punch Trust

When: Friday, April 15 to Monday, April 18

Where: St David's Lane, Hollesley, Woodbridge IP12 3JR

Price: £10 for adults, £5 for children

Home to the iconic Suffolk Punch horse, as well as new-born lambs, calves and more, this 120-acre farm in Hollesey will be holding family fun days over the Easter weekend.

Children can follow the clues on the Easter trail in order to win a treat and ride on the back of a tractor-trailer.

2. The Plough Inn, Sutton

When: 12.30pm, Sunday, April 17

Where: Main Road, Sutton, IP12 3DU

Price: £3 for children, £5 for ages 12 and over

Set in a charming rural pub close to Sutton Hoo, the Plough Inn will be holding a Sunday Funday on Easter Sunday with bingo, face painting, live music and more.

There will be an egg hunt for the children, with prizes that will be awarded for whoever finds the most and whoever comes best dressed, as well as an adult egg and spoon race, and food cooked on a barbecue.

3. Sutton Hoo

When: 10am-3pm, every day up to Sunday, April 24

Where: Tranmer House, Woodbridge IP12 3DJ

Price: £3 per child for the hunt, plus £15 for site entry for adults and £7.50 for children

The world-famous resting place of King Raedwald is getting involved in the Easter festivities, with the National Trust site having organised an Easter trail.

With nature-inspired activities for the whole family dotted along the route, and a chocolate egg prize for kids, Sutton Hoo is set to offer youngsters a world of adventure.

4. Ickworth House

When: 9:30am- 3pm, every day until Sunday, April 24

Where: The Rotunda, Horringer, Bury Saint Edmunds IP29 5QE

Price: £3 per child for the hunt, plus £11 site entry for an adult and £5.50 for a child

A second National Trust attraction offering an Easter special, Ickworth House offers a trail through its beautiful gardens ending with the prize of a chocolate egg.

Enjoy the spring blossom scattered across the gardens, and befriend the roaming sheep.

5. Stowmarket Trowel and Hammer

The Trowel and Hammer in Cotton is running an easter hunt - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

When: From 2pm, Sunday, April 17

Where: Mill Road, Stowmarket IP14 4QL

Price: £5 entry

A popular family-run pub in the Suffolk village of Cotton near Stowmarket, The Trowel and Hammer has been informed that the Easter Bunny will be depositing a few eggs around the pub.

In addition to the egg hunt, arts and crafts activities are available to keep children entertained.

6. Orford Ness

When: The ferry leaves at 10am, while events will be taking place from Friday, April 15 to Monday, April 18

Where: Trips to the Ness launch from Orford Quay, Orford IP12 2NU​

Price: £3 per child for the hunt, plus £12 for an adult and £6 for a child to access the site

Bleak, strangely beautiful and isolated, Orford Ness isn't the first place you'd think to hunt for eggs – but the National Trust has set up a trail for families to explore while on the shingle spit.

While booking isn't required for the trail, it is for crossing over to the Ness, so if you plan this to be your Easter, get tickets now.

7. Flatford Wildlife Garden

The RSPB's Flatford Wildlife Garden has a trail where kids can learn what eggs were laid by different animals - Credit: Gregg Brown

When: 10.30am, every day until Saturday, April 23

Where: RSPB Flatford Wildlife Garden, Flatford Road, East Bergholt CO7 6UL

Price: Free

Run by the RSPB, the trail at Flatford Wildlife gardens will lead you through the beautiful countryside of the Dedham Vale, and let you soak in the glory of Constable Country.

Children can find the egg images hidden around the garden and learn which wildlife laid them.