Open-air film festival in Bury St Edmunds will include street food
A three-day open air film festival is coming to Bury St Edmunds this week, with movies and street food in the Abbey Gardens.
West Suffolk Council is organising the event in partnership with Pop Up Pictures, with 12 films on two LED screens over three days, from Thursday, August 19 to Saturday, August 21.
Films being screened include The Goonies, The Lost Boys, Pretty Woman, Top Gun, The Greatest Showman and Grease.
There is also a Disney double of The Lion King and Jungle Book on Friday, while Saturday sees another double-bill, Mamma Mia and Dirty Dancing.
For those feeling brave, there will also be two nights of late-night horror movies. Horrors in the Abbey Ruins features Shaun of The Dead on Friday night and A Nightmare on Elm Street on Saturday.
A street food market featuring local traders will be open throughout the event, to both cinema customers and the public, or you can bring your own picnic.
Full listings are: Thursday, August 19: 6.15pm, The Goonies (12); 8.45pm, The Lost Boys (15).
Friday, August 20: 1pm The Lion King (PG); 3pm The Jungle Book (PG); 6pm Pretty Woman (15); 8.45pm Top Gun (15); 8.55pm Shaun of the Dead (15).
Saturday, August 21: 1pm Mamma Mia; 3pm Dirty Dancing; 6pm The Greatest Showman; 8.40pm Grease; 8.55pm A Nightmare on Elm Street (18).
For more information or to book your tickets, visit the West Suffolk Council website.