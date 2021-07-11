Published: 9:38 AM July 11, 2021

Open-air cinema is coming to Helmingham Hall this summer. - Credit: Gareth Nunns

Helmingham Hall Gardens will be the venue for an outdoor cinema experience this summer.

The event will repeat the success of similar events held in the grounds of the 16th-century moated manor house and formal gardens last year.

There will be entertainment, food and drinks before the open-air films at Helmingham Hall - Credit: Gareth Nunns

The Star & Mouse Picture Show will screen classic films including Pretty Woman, Jurassic Park and Top Gun.

Organisers say the event will have a "boutique festival vibe" and there will be entertainment before the film starts at sundown, including live music, along with street food and drinks.

There will also be the opportunity to take a stroll around the famous gardens near Stowmarket.

The beautiful gardens at Helmingham Hall in Suffolk - Credit: Paul Geater

You may also want to watch:

You are advised to bring warm clothing and a blanket to snuggle under while watching the film. Both seated and unseated tickets are available, with prices varying from £10 to £25.

The full dates are: August 26: Walk The Line; August 27: Pretty Woman; August 38: Jurassic Park; August 29: Top Gun.

