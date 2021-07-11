Open-air cinema coming to Helmingham Hall this summer
- Credit: Gareth Nunns
Helmingham Hall Gardens will be the venue for an outdoor cinema experience this summer.
The event will repeat the success of similar events held in the grounds of the 16th-century moated manor house and formal gardens last year.
The Star & Mouse Picture Show will screen classic films including Pretty Woman, Jurassic Park and Top Gun.
Organisers say the event will have a "boutique festival vibe" and there will be entertainment before the film starts at sundown, including live music, along with street food and drinks.
There will also be the opportunity to take a stroll around the famous gardens near Stowmarket.
You are advised to bring warm clothing and a blanket to snuggle under while watching the film. Both seated and unseated tickets are available, with prices varying from £10 to £25.
The full dates are: August 26: Walk The Line; August 27: Pretty Woman; August 38: Jurassic Park; August 29: Top Gun.
For full details and to book tickets, visit the Star and Mouse website.
