News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Days out

Open-air cinema coming to Helmingham Hall this summer

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 9:38 AM July 11, 2021   
Open-air cinema is coming to Helmingham Hall this summer. 

Open-air cinema is coming to Helmingham Hall this summer. - Credit: Gareth Nunns

Helmingham Hall Gardens will be the venue for an outdoor cinema experience this summer.

The event will repeat the success of similar events held in the grounds of the 16th-century moated manor house and formal gardens last year.

There will be entertainment, food and drinks before the open-air films at Helmingham Hall

There will be entertainment, food and drinks before the open-air films at Helmingham Hall - Credit: Gareth Nunns

The Star & Mouse Picture Show will screen classic films including Pretty Woman, Jurassic Park and Top Gun.

Organisers say the event will have a "boutique festival vibe" and there will be entertainment before the film starts at sundown, including live music, along with street food and drinks. 

There will also be the opportunity to take a stroll around the famous gardens near Stowmarket.

The beautiful gardens at Helmingham Hall in Suffolk

The beautiful gardens at Helmingham Hall in Suffolk - Credit: Paul Geater

You may also want to watch:

You are advised to bring warm clothing and a blanket to snuggle under while watching the film. Both seated and unseated tickets are available, with prices varying from £10 to £25.

The full dates are: August 26: Walk The Line;  August 27: Pretty Woman; August 38: Jurassic Park; August 29: Top Gun.

For full details and to book tickets, visit the Star and Mouse website.




Most Read

  1. 1 Woman in 30s fighting for her life after town centre attack
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Town open pre-season with Dartford victory
  3. 3 Inside Suffolk’s most exclusive underground supper club 
  1. 4 Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner dies aged 68
  2. 5 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their friendly win at Dartford
  3. 6 Murder probe launched after man killed in Ipswich guest house attack
  4. 7 'Good players worth waiting for' - Cook provides transfer update
  5. 8 Objections lodged over 112 homes in Suffolk village
  6. 9 'More than an eyesore' - anger over state of empty council houses
  7. 10 Cook on Dartford win, Covid in the camp, injury update and 'great' atmosphere as fans return
Stowmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Connor Ruffles, aged 26, from Stowupland, has tragically died following a crash in Earl Stonham.

'Loving' father-of-three dies in hospital days after Earl Stonham crash

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Mark Ashton first day 7

Interview

Ashton: I want at least five more signings

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Matt Crooks is a prime Ipswich Town transfer target this summer

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Rotherham reject Championship bid for prime Town target Crooks

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Luke Armstrong has signed for Harrogate Town

Football

League Two move for son of former Town star

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus