Paloma Faith wows the crowds as Newmarket Nights starts with a bang

Brit Award-winner Paloma Faith delighted the hundreds in the crowd as the Newmarket Nights summer schedule kicked off with a bang.

Performing in the sweltering heat on Friday evening, the Stone Cold Sober hitmaker stopped off in west Suffolk as part of her 23-date tour.

Paloma's concert came almost four years to the day since she headlined Newmarket Nights at the racecourse back in 2018.

The 40-year-old burst onto the scene in the late 2000s with the release of her debut album Do You Want the Truth or Something Beautiful?, and delighted gig-goers with favourites such as New York and Upside Down.

A number of big names are scheduled to perform at Newmarket Nights this summer, including The Script, Anne-Marie, Queen Symphonic and Pete Tong and The Heritage Orchestra.