Gallery

Paloma Faith wows the crowds as Newmarket Nights starts with a bang

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:58 AM June 18, 2022
Paloma Faith performed at Newmarket on Friday night

Paloma Faith performed at Newmarket on Friday night - Credit: Mark Ellis/The Jockey Club Live

Brit Award-winner Paloma Faith delighted the hundreds in the crowd as the Newmarket Nights summer schedule kicked off with a bang.

Paloma's gig was almost four years to the day since her 2018 performance in Newmarket

Paloma's gig was almost four years to the day since her 2018 performance in Newmarket - Credit: Mark Ellis/The Jockey Club Live

Performing in the sweltering heat on Friday evening, the Stone Cold Sober hitmaker stopped off in west Suffolk as part of her 23-date tour.

The singer took centre stage for the Newmarket show

The singer took centre stage for the Newmarket show - Credit: Mark Ellis/The Jockey Club Live

Paloma's concert came almost four years to the day since she headlined Newmarket Nights at the racecourse back in 2018.

Hundreds gathered to see the singer in west Suffolk

Hundreds gathered to see the singer in west Suffolk - Credit: Mark Ellis/The Jockey Club Live

The 40-year-old burst onto the scene in the late 2000s with the release of her debut album Do You Want the Truth or Something Beautiful?, and delighted gig-goers with favourites such as New York and Upside Down.

Gig-goers braved the sweltering heat on Friday in west Suffolk

Gig-goers braved the sweltering heat on Friday in west Suffolk - Credit: Mark Ellis/The Jockey Club Live

A number of big names are scheduled to perform at Newmarket Nights this summer, including The Script, Anne-Marie, Queen Symphonic and Pete Tong and The Heritage Orchestra.

Newmarket Nights
Suffolk Live News
Newmarket News

