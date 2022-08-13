Pete Tong draws Newmarket Nights to a close with evening of Ibiza classics

Radio 1 DJ Pete Tong performed his take on Ibiza classics to huge crowds at the final instalment of Newmarket Nights. - Credit: Paul Lyme/The Jockey Club Live

Radio 1 DJ Pete Tong performed his take on Ibiza classics to huge crowds at the final instalment of Newmarket Nights.

The DJ, who is widely regarded as the global ambassador for electronic music, played with The Heritage Orchestra conducted by Jules Buckley.

Those in the audience witnessed a night of nostalgia as he played classic club tracks as well as the freshest hits reimagined, coupled with incredible visual effects.

Tong is one of Britain's most recognised DJs and received an MBE in the 2014 New Year Honours list for services to Broadcasting and Music.

Popstars such as Anne-Marie, Paloma Faith and The Script have already taken to the stage at Newmarket Racecourse this year.

Pete Tong's Ibiza Classics bring an end to the popular festival which returned this year following two years of cancellations due to the Covid pandemic.