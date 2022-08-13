News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pete Tong draws Newmarket Nights to a close with evening of Ibiza classics

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 9:09 AM August 13, 2022
Pete Tong at Newmarket Nights

Radio 1 DJ Pete Tong performed his take on Ibiza classics to huge crowds at the final instalment of Newmarket Nights.

Radio 1 DJ Pete Tong performed his take on Ibiza classics to huge crowds at the final instalment of Newmarket Nights.

Pete Tong Newmarket Nights

The DJ played with The Heritage Orchestra conducted by Jules Buckley.

The DJ, who is widely regarded as the global ambassador for electronic music, played with The Heritage Orchestra conducted by Jules Buckley.

Pete Tong Newmarket Nights

Pete Tong is widely regarded as the global ambassador for electronic music.

Those in the audience witnessed a night of nostalgia as he played classic club tracks as well as the freshest hits reimagined, coupled with incredible visual effects.

Pete Tong Newmarket Nights

Those in the audience witnessed a night of nostalgia as he played classic club tracks as well as the freshest hits reimagined.

Tong is one of Britain's most recognised DJs and received an MBE in the 2014 New Year Honours list for services to Broadcasting and Music.

Pete Tong Newmarket Nights

Tong received an MBE in the 2014 New Year Honours list for services to Broadcasting and Music.

Popstars such as Anne-Marie, Paloma Faith and The Script have already taken to the stage at Newmarket Racecourse this year.

Pete Tong Newmarket Nights

Pete Tong's Ibiza Classics bring an end to the popular festival which returned this year following two years of cancellations due to the Covid pandemic.

Pete Tong's Ibiza Classics bring an end to the popular festival which returned this year following two years of cancellations due to the Covid pandemic.

Newmarket Nights
Music
Newmarket News

