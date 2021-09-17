5 places to go pumpkin picking in Suffolk and North Essex

Published: 5:10 PM September 17, 2021

Five places you can go pumpkin picking this year in Suffolk and North Essex - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Although most Halloween events were cancelled last year due to the pandemic, pumpkin patches were able to stay open — with many selling out.

Pumpkin picking is just one of many Halloween events taking place in Suffolk this year.

So here are five places in Suffolk you can spend the day pumpkin picking:

Southwold Maize Maze

Southwold Maize Maze, which is more commonly known for its mazes, opens up its pumpkin patch at Halloween and also offers a children's play area, bouncy pillows and go-karts.

Pick your own pumpkin patch Picture: SOUTHWOLD MAIZE MAZE - Credit: Archant

The pumpkin patch is very popular and did sell out last year so it is best to book early to avoid disappointment.

Where: Old Hall Farm, Halesworth Road, Reydon, Southwold, IP18 6SG

Cost: Free admission to the pumpkin pick but tickets must be purchased online for the maize maze.

Undley Farm

The Undley pumpkin Patch and Maize Maze, which was named the most instagrammable pumpkin patch in the whole of East Anglia, offers a themed maze, giant inflatables, face painting and seasonal craft stalls.

Pick a pumpkin at one of these great patches Picture: UNDLEY PUMPKIN PATCH AND MAIZE MAZE - Credit: Archant





Where: Undley Rd, Beck Row, Lakenheath, Bury Saint Edmunds IP28 8BX

Cost: Free admission but tickets need to be booked online to get into the pumpkin patch.

Siam Hall spooky pumpkins:

Organisers of the Siam Hall spooky pumpkins have promised a "bigger and better" pick your own pumpkin patch this year.

The pumpkin patch has moved to a bigger field, and a new one way system for traffic — along with a new bigger car park — has been introduced.





Where: Siam Hall, Sudbury, Suffolk CO10 5LA

Cost: Free admission

The Pumpkin Patch

Although there is no corn maze this year the owners of the pumpkin patch have said there will be bale mountains, pumpkin scavenger hunts and games — along with more than 15 varieties of pumpkins to chose from.

Emily and Guy French at Foxes Farm Produce Pumpkin Patch near Colchester Picture: EMILY FRENCH - Credit: Archant

There will also be hot and cold food and drink available at the patch.





Where: Foxes Farm Produce, Aldham, Colchester

Cost: £6 for a family ticket which can be booked online.

Frog's Farm

Frog's Farm will be returning again this year and has over 30,000 pumpkins growing in the field.

The owners have announced there will be some new features this year with a witches walk, pumpkin house and pumpkin people.

Where: Willow Farm Bungalow, Norwich Rd, Eye IP23 7ED

Cost: £2 per person