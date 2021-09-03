News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
7 places you can book to see Santa in and around Suffolk

Katy Sandalls

Published: 11:56 AM September 3, 2021   
Meet Father Christmas this weekend. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO

There's only a few months until the big day and for those of you who like to plan ahead it might well be the time to start booking your child's visit to see Santa. 

Many of the best places to visit book up well in advance so it really is key to know where you want to meet Father Christmas ahead of time. 

Here we round up seven places you can book to see Santa in and around Suffolk. 


Santa Special trains will be returning to the Middy in December. Picture: MID SUFFOLK LIGHT RAILWAY

1) Mid Suffolk Light Railway

Each year the Middy runs its 'Santa Specials' where you can get up close with the big man himself. 

Booking for this year's rides opens on October 2. 


2) Colchester Zoo 

The 'Magic of Christmas' event will be held at Colchester Zoo later this year. 

Visitors will be able to visit Santa's reindeer in their stables, get crafty at the Elves' Workshop and enjoy festive treats. 

All children who take part in the Santa Experience will get a Christmas character soft toy to take home. 

Further details are yet to be released about the event but it will be taking place on December 4 & 5, 11 & 12 and 18 – 24.


Father Christmas at Weybourne Station as part of a North Norfolk Railway’s Santa’s Special weekend.

3) North Norfolk Railway

Another special train journey you can take to see Father Christmas begins at Sheringham Station as part of the North Norfolk Railway's Santa Special Steam Trains. 

The steam train takes you to the Edwardian station at Weybourne where adults and children get refreshments and wander through the Christmas Tree Kingdom en route to see Santa and his elves.

There’s a wrapped present for every child and time for photographs before you rejoin the train for the run back to Sheringham.

Santa Specials run from each weekend from November 27 - December 19 and then daily from December 20-24. 

Tickets cost £22 on 27 & 28 November, £24 on 4 & 5 December and £26 from 11 – 24 December.

Babes in arms (under 12 months of age ) are £10 on all dates.


4) Kersey Mill 

Santa's Workshop is returning to Kersey Mill in 2021. 

This year's attractions include the Magical Snow Queen's Wishing Wheel and the Santa Express Christmas Train. 

Visitors will be able to make a Christmas wish at the wishing wheel and ring handbells through the gardens.

Each session runs for an hour and will be done in a one-way system. 

The event is taking place every weekend from Saturday, December 4 and will also be running Monday December 20 to Thursday, December 23. 

Tickets cost £32.50 per child (which includes one adult admission). There is an early booking discount until October 1 of £27.50. 


Country Smallholding Xmas Giveaways... Credit: Inna Dodor/Getty

5) Glemham Hall

Visitors will be able to enjoy a festive Glemham Hall at the start of December. 

Guests will be welcomed into the Great Hall to enjoy Christmas crafts with elves before writing and posting a letter to the North Pole. 

This is followed by a reindeer hunt in the gardens and a special meeting with Father Christmas where children will receive a small gift. 

Each session lasts an hour.

The event will be held from December 4 -5. 

Tickets are expected to go on sale soon. 


6) The Cock Horse Inn

Breakfast with Santa might be a new twist on the traditional Christmas visit but it's already proving popular. 

Both adults and kids can enjoy breakfast as well as table activities before a meeting with the big man himself. 

The event will be running throughout weekends in December but is proving very popular with some dates already sold out. 

Adults tickets cost £12.95  which includes breakfast & hot drink, children tickets cost £14.95 which includes breakfast, gift & more and under 2's are free. 


7) Kentwell Hall

If you are looking for a more traditional Christmas event then Kentwell Hall could be the place for you to see Father Christmas. 

The hall's Christmas event gives you the opportunity to meet a range of Victorian characters and celebrate a traditional event. 

Those under 11 can enjoy a family visit to see the big man himself. 

Visitor numbers are limited due to safety. 

The event will be held on Saturday, December 4 , Sunday December 5 , Saturday, December 11 and Sunday, December 12. 

Tickets for the Christmas event cost £18.50 for children aged 4-11, £25 for those aged 12-15 , £9.50 for those aged 2-3 and £29.50 for adults. 

 


