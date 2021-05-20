News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Days out

Giant sculpture reassembled at new Suffolk home

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Chambers

Published: 11:30 AM May 20, 2021   
Pakefield Man a sculpture by artist Tobias Ford is installed at Potton Hall near Saxmundham

Pakefield Man by artist Tobias Ford is installed at Potton Hall near Saxmundham for the Waveney and Blyth Arts' Sculpture in the Valley trail - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A huge metal sculpture of a  prehistoric man has been erected at the entrance to a new exhibition taking place near the Suffolk coast.

Tickets are already selling fast for Waveney & Blyth Arts' Sculpture in the Valley 2021 show at Potton Hall, Saxmundham, which is due to open on Friday, May 28.

Tobias Ford's giant sculpture - which was a big hit at the First Light Festival in Lowestoft - was moved from a farmer's field in Homersfield in north Suffolk.

At its temporary new home in Suffolk Coast and Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) it will preside over the exhibition, which features more than 40 works by different artists on the theme of Reflections on Landscapes.

Pakefield Man a sculpture by artist Tobias Ford is installed at Potton Hall near Saxmundham for the

Pakefield Man being installed at the Valley trail on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Pakefield Man is inspired by a flint found under Pakefield Cliffs which provided evidence of the earliest humans in Britain.

Tickets for the outdoor sculpture trail at Potton Hall, Blythburgh Rd, Saxmundham IP17 3EF are only available in advance and for timed slots. Entry is £6 for adults (£5 members of Waveney & Blyth Arts), wheelchair users £2, under 18s are free. Visit here for details.



You may also want to watch:

Suffolk
Saxmundham News
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Andrew Heyes, died after a collision on the A14 near Stowmarket last week

A14

Tributes to 'loyal, caring' man, 28, who died after A14 crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A 40mph speed limit is being rolled out on the A14 Orwell Bridge

Body found in the River Orwell

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Jamie Clapham is the new head coach of the Loughborough University football team

Football

Former Town star Clapham gets head coaching role

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Hull City's Hakeeb Adelakun celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet

Could any released Bristol City players reunite with Ashton at Ipswich?

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus