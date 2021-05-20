Published: 11:30 AM May 20, 2021

Pakefield Man by artist Tobias Ford is installed at Potton Hall near Saxmundham for the Waveney and Blyth Arts' Sculpture in the Valley trail - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A huge metal sculpture of a prehistoric man has been erected at the entrance to a new exhibition taking place near the Suffolk coast.

Tickets are already selling fast for Waveney & Blyth Arts' Sculpture in the Valley 2021 show at Potton Hall, Saxmundham, which is due to open on Friday, May 28.

Tobias Ford's giant sculpture - which was a big hit at the First Light Festival in Lowestoft - was moved from a farmer's field in Homersfield in north Suffolk.

At its temporary new home in Suffolk Coast and Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) it will preside over the exhibition, which features more than 40 works by different artists on the theme of Reflections on Landscapes.

Pakefield Man being installed at the Valley trail on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Pakefield Man is inspired by a flint found under Pakefield Cliffs which provided evidence of the earliest humans in Britain.

Tickets for the outdoor sculpture trail at Potton Hall, Blythburgh Rd, Saxmundham IP17 3EF are only available in advance and for timed slots. Entry is £6 for adults (£5 members of Waveney & Blyth Arts), wheelchair users £2, under 18s are free. Visit here for details.







