Full orchestra tribute to Queen coming to Newmarket Nights

Queen Symphonic will be bringing a full orchestra to Newmarket this July - Credit: Chuff Media

A full orchestra will be playing some of Queen's greatest hits as part of Newmarket Nights this summer.

Queen Symphonic will be playing at the Newmarket Racecourse on July 22, 2022.

Since premiering in 2007, Queen Symphonic has toured the world, giving fans the chance to hear hits like We Will Rock You and Somebody to love being performed by a full orchestra.

With more than 40 performers on stage, Queen Symphonic brings together an orchestra, rock band, and the stars of the award-winning musical We Will Rock You.

The concert will feature the stars of hit musical, We Will Rock You. - Credit: BENEDETTO PHOTOS

Sophie Able, general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: “The music of Queen is timeless and loved by generations.

"Queen Symphonic continue their legacy performing the classics in a dazzling spectacle which I’m sure will have The July Course dancing the night away on July 22.”

Four other acts have already been announced as coming to Newmarket Nights this year, and more announcements are expected in the near future.

The Queen Symphonic show will take place at the racecourse on Friday, July 22 2022.

Tickets for Queen Symphonic will be available on Friday, February 11 at 10am via thejockeyclublive.co.uk.