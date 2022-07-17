5 beaches off the beaten track to visit in Suffolk

Visitors enjoying a sunny day at Dunwich beach on the Suffolk coast - Credit: Archant

Suffolk's famous beaches attracts thousands of visitors every year, with resorts such as Southwold, Aldeburgh and Felixstowe some of the most popular.

But if you're looking for somewhere to escape the crowds this summer, you may have to look for locations off the beaten track.

Here are five beaches for those looking for some peace and quiet.

Shingle Street

Where: Walk from Shingle Street car park, IP12 3BG

Visitors can get to Shingle Street by driving from Woodbridge through the Suffolk Coast & Heaths area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB) towards Hollesley.

The hamlet was originally a home for fishermen and river pilots for the River Ore.

Covehithe

Where: Walk from Mill Lane, NR34 7JJ

Nestled between Southwold and Kessingland is Covehithe, which was included in the Daily Telegraph’s list of Britain’s 40 best beaches.

The soft and sandy beach is littered with interesting tree sculptures and is accessible by foot or bicycle.

Dunwich

Where: Walk from Beach Road, IP17 3EN

About three miles south of Southwold is Dunwich, which has recently been named one of the best places for a picnic in the UK.

Visitors commonly trek down to the beach after leaving their cars in Southwold, catching the ferry over the River Blyth and through Walberswick.

Sizewell

Where: Walk from Sizewell Gap, IP16 4UH

Sizewell is perhaps better known for its nuclear power station – but the beach isn't half-bad either.

It can be found a short drive from Leiston, which itself is only a few miles from the A12.

Bawdsey

Where: Walk from Ferry Road, IP12 3AX

Over the River Deben from Felixstowe is Bawdsey, which you can reach via a foot ferry.

This is probably the easiest way to get to Bawdsey, as the village is about seven miles south of Woodbridge through the Suffolk Coast & Heaths AONB.