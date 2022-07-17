5 beaches off the beaten track to visit in Suffolk
- Credit: Archant
Suffolk's famous beaches attracts thousands of visitors every year, with resorts such as Southwold, Aldeburgh and Felixstowe some of the most popular.
But if you're looking for somewhere to escape the crowds this summer, you may have to look for locations off the beaten track.
Here are five beaches for those looking for some peace and quiet.
Shingle Street
Where: Walk from Shingle Street car park, IP12 3BG
Visitors can get to Shingle Street by driving from Woodbridge through the Suffolk Coast & Heaths area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB) towards Hollesley.
The hamlet was originally a home for fishermen and river pilots for the River Ore.
Covehithe
Where: Walk from Mill Lane, NR34 7JJ
Nestled between Southwold and Kessingland is Covehithe, which was included in the Daily Telegraph’s list of Britain’s 40 best beaches.
The soft and sandy beach is littered with interesting tree sculptures and is accessible by foot or bicycle.
Dunwich
Where: Walk from Beach Road, IP17 3EN
About three miles south of Southwold is Dunwich, which has recently been named one of the best places for a picnic in the UK.
Visitors commonly trek down to the beach after leaving their cars in Southwold, catching the ferry over the River Blyth and through Walberswick.
Sizewell
Where: Walk from Sizewell Gap, IP16 4UH
Sizewell is perhaps better known for its nuclear power station – but the beach isn't half-bad either.
It can be found a short drive from Leiston, which itself is only a few miles from the A12.
Bawdsey
Where: Walk from Ferry Road, IP12 3AX
Over the River Deben from Felixstowe is Bawdsey, which you can reach via a foot ferry.
This is probably the easiest way to get to Bawdsey, as the village is about seven miles south of Woodbridge through the Suffolk Coast & Heaths AONB.