Red Arrows to return to Clacton Airshow later this year

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:27 AM April 2, 2022
The performance was part of Clacton Airshow's 150th anniversary celebrations

The famous Red Arrows are expected to return to Clacton Airshow again this year - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Red Arrows will wow spectators once again when they return to the Clacton Airshow later this year. 

The RAF aerobatics display team are expected to take part in the 151st Clacton Airshow on August 25 and 26. 

The Red Arrows took part in last year's event where they marked the coastal town's 150th anniversary with a special half-hour acrobatic performance – leaving their classic trails of red, white and blue smoke. 

The Red Arrows in formation for the Clacton Airshow

The Red Arrows in formation at the north Essex airshow last year - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Although the event last year had to be slimmed down due to coronavirus restrictions, crowds still gathered along the seafront to catch a glimpse of the iconic aviators

The nine jets were also visible in the skies above Ipswich and Framlingham as they made their way towards the Clacton Airshow. 

The teams were seen flying over Suffolk's skies on a number of occasions last year as they were temporarily being based at a Norwich airbase.

