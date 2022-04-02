Red Arrows to return to Clacton Airshow later this year

The famous Red Arrows are expected to return to Clacton Airshow again this year - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Red Arrows will wow spectators once again when they return to the Clacton Airshow later this year.

The RAF aerobatics display team are expected to take part in the 151st Clacton Airshow on August 25 and 26.

The Red Arrows took part in last year's event where they marked the coastal town's 150th anniversary with a special half-hour acrobatic performance – leaving their classic trails of red, white and blue smoke.

Although the event last year had to be slimmed down due to coronavirus restrictions, crowds still gathered along the seafront to catch a glimpse of the iconic aviators.

The nine jets were also visible in the skies above Ipswich and Framlingham as they made their way towards the Clacton Airshow.

The teams were seen flying over Suffolk's skies on a number of occasions last year as they were temporarily being based at a Norwich airbase.