Review: Dark alternative R&B at St Stephen's Church

Published: 12:46 PM October 4, 2021

Georgie performing with her band at Sound City, Ipswich, in St Stephens Church. - Credit: Timothy Bradford

With her thick atmospheric sound Georgie and her band were a very fitting choice to open St Stephen's Church at Ipswich Sound city on Saturday.

Performing dark alternative R&B that contrasts excellently with her warm vocal tone, the slow, almost doomy, music filled the church with a slowly swaying audience, who clearly really enjoyed the show.

A three-piece band, with vocals, drums and keyboard, the acoustics of the church and the sounds of the drums meshed perfectly, creating an engrossing wall of delicate yet powerful noise.

Partway through the performance she was joined by rapper, Native James, who's tight bars meshed very well with the bands slow moody atmospheric sound, bringing to mind acts on the more progressive side of hip-hop, including Kendrick, Tyler the Creator, and Flying Lotus.

Rapper Native James joined Georgie on stage at St Stephens - Credit: Timothy Bradford

The doomy, powerful sound Georgie has put together is definitely worth a listen, especially if you like dark, atmospheric music that's still smooth, gentle listening.

Georgie debuted with her single Bad Habits this February, following it up with Don't Worry in May. She is due to release an EP sometime this year.







