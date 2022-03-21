Drum and bass band Rudimental to headline Newmarket Races

Rudimental at The Global Music Awards in 2019 collecting an award for the Most Played Song. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Rudimental are returning to headline Newmarket Races later this year after performing an "unforgettable" show there three years ago.

The BRIT-award winning drum and bass band from London will perform on Friday, June 24 at the Suffolk horse racing venue.

They will be the latest dance music headliner, following the likes of Mark Ronson and Chase and Status.

The announcement completes the Newmarket Nights Line Up for the 2022 season, with Rudimental joining acts such as Paloma Faith, The Script and Anne-Marie at the racecourse this summer.

Rudimental are best known for hits such as These Days, Waiting All Night and Feel the Love.

The band's debut album 'Home' debuted at number one in the UK Albums Chart and was also nominated for a Mercury Music Prize.

Sophie Able, general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: “Rudimental headlining in 2019 was one of our favourite nights the course has seen, the crowd really embraced the festival feel and we can’t wait for the band to bring their epic live set back this June.

"They’re the perfect final act to complete our summer line-up.”

Rudimental said: “Our show at Newmarket in 2019 was unbelievable and we’re definitely going to make sure everyone is up and dancing in June.

"We’re so excited live music is back - here we go!”

Tickets for Rudimental at Newmarket Racecourses will be on sale at 10am on Friday, March 25 here with a presale available from Wednesday.