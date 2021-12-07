Saxmundham's Victorian Christmas light switch-on
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Saxmundham's Christmas lights switch-on festivities took a step back in time, adopting a popular Victorian era theme.
The event was spread all over Saxmundham, with performances from various groups, like the primary school choir and the British Legion band, taking place in the Market Hall area.
Father Christmas himself was even in attendance, taking visits in the town's magical garden.
Locals and visitors were treated with wood-fired pizzas, locally roasted coffee and other artisan food and drink from a variety of vendors.
There was also a competition for the best Victorian outfit on display.
On what was a cold night, the crowds were kept thoroughly entertained with the amount of activities on show, as well as the attractions which included traditional fairground rides like the carousel.
As the crowds began to gather the Christmas lights were switched on, and the entertainment continued into the evening.
