Saxmundham's Victorian Christmas light switch-on

person

Toby Lown

Published: 4:28 PM December 7, 2021
Roz Barnett and Di Smith at the Saxmundham Victorian Christmas Market. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Roz Barnett and Di Smith at the Saxmundham Victorian Christmas Market. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Saxmundham's Christmas lights switch-on festivities took a step back in time, adopting a popular Victorian era theme.

Shelley Curtis and Sammie Charlesworth at the Saxmundham Victorian Christmas Market

Shelley Curtis and Sammie Charlesworth, enjoying the festivities, taking part in the competition for the best Victorian outfit. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The event was spread all over Saxmundham, with performances from various groups, like the primary school choir and the British Legion band, taking place in the Market Hall area.

Performers entertain the crowds at the Saxmundham Victorian Christmas Market.

The crowds were kept entertained with street performers amongst other activities. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Father Christmas himself was even in attendance, taking visits in the town's magical garden.

Locals and visitors were treated with wood-fired pizzas, locally roasted coffee and other artisan food and drink from a variety of vendors.

Abbie and Natalie handing ut hot chocolate at the Saxmundham Victorian Christmas Market.

Abbie and Natalie were out on the street, giving out hot chocolates as many braved the cold night to take part in the festivities. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

There was also a competition for the best Victorian outfit on display.

Roz Barnett, Jeremy Smith and Di Smith at the Saxmundham Victorian Christmas Market.

The Victorian theme proved popular for this year's Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

On what was a cold night, the crowds were kept thoroughly entertained with the amount of activities on show, as well as the attractions which included traditional fairground rides like the carousel. 

Zaira in fancy dress at the Saxmundham Victorian Christmas Market. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Zaira in fancy dress at the Saxmundham Victorian Christmas Market, as the events and activities entertained all ages. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

As the crowds began to gather the Christmas lights were switched on, and the entertainment continued into the evening.

Performers entertain the crowds at the Saxmundham Victorian Christmas Market. Picture: Sarah Lucy B

Performers entertained the crowd around Saxmundham. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown


Christmas
Suffolk

