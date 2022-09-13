7 of Suffolk's best kept secrets desperate to be discovered
Suffolk is a county that possesses almost unlimited natural beauty.
From its stunning coastline to dense forests and nature trails, there's always something new to discover in the county – for those who know where to look.
Here are seven of Suffolk's best kept secrets.
Harkstead beach
Follow the path from Harkstead village through the fields and down to the river to discover this hidden gem.
This shingle beach looks out onto the River Stour and is ideal for a quiet paddle.
Shotley Vineyard
The 16-acre Shotley Vineyard is home to 15,000 vines, where Bacchus, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Auxerrois, Rondo, Ortega, Seyval Blanc and Reichensteiner grapes ripen in the sun.
Take a ramble – and drink in the views – on a guided tour followed by a tutored tasting.
West Stow Country Park
On the outskirts of Bury St Edmunds, West Stow Country Park's scenery is only matched by its history.
With an Anglo-Saxon village that explores the early history of Suffolk, it is the perfect place to spend a day and become fully immersed in your surroundings.
Oulton Broad Boat Trip
Anyone who fancies themselves a skipper should head over to Oulton Broad and hire a boat.
It's a unique way to experience this charming part of the county and get the kids involved, too.
Landguard Nature Reserve
Just beyond Landguard Fort is Landguard Nature Reserve – a tranquil space hidden amongst the Felixstowe landmarks.
Covering 81 acres, it is an ideal place for a dog walk or bike ride whilst remaining off the beaten on the southern tip of the Suffolk coastline.
Covehithe beach
Nestled on the Suffolk coastline between Southwold and Kessingland, Covehithe beach often gets overlooked but remains one of the prettiest places in the region.
The beach is a peaceful stretch of sand backed by the crumbling golden cliffs where the remains of a medieval church can be found a short distance inland.
Staverton Thicks
Staverton Thicks is one of the rare places where you can wander round for hours and not see another soul.
Just outside the village of Butley in east Suffolk, this woodland is crying out to be explored, with ancient trees and fascinating wildlife galore.