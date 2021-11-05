Six award-winning Suffolk communities named among the best to visit in all Britain

The Shire hall in Woodbridge, which was named the 31st best place to visit in the country by Which? readers

Suffolks towns and villages have received much positive praise this year, winning accolades from national newspapers and magazines for their beauty and intrigue.

Here are six Suffolk settlements that have been named among the best to visit in the country.

1. Aldeburgh

Aldeburgh was an important port in the Tudor period, but due to the silting up of the river Alde only fishing boats and yachts launch from the town now - Credit: Timothy Bradford

The coastal town of Aldeburgh was declared one of the ten prettiest towns in the UK by Condé Nast Traveller, in a list that included such charmers as Whitby in Yorkshire, and St Ives in Cornwall.

Nestled on the suffolk coast, Aldeburgh is something of a cultural centre, holding a festival of music and a literary festival every year, and being only a short drive from the famous Snape Maltings concert hall.

2. Bury St Edmunds

The Buttermarket during the Whitsun Fayre in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD - Credit: Archant

Chosen as the 23rd best place to visit in the UK by Which? readers Bury St Edmunds was picked because of its excellent food and drink, attractiveness and peace and quiet.

The town, which is the third largest in Suffolk, is famous for the the Abbey Gardens and as home to the Greene King brewery.





3. Orford

Orford Castle towers over the historic town - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Picked as one of the best places to holiday by both the Telegraph and Guardian, Orford clearly offers something for everyone, despite its tiny size.

Dominated by Henry II's 12th-century castle, Orford offers a collection of small businesses including the Crown & Castle hotel, a pair of pubs and the Pump Street Bakery.

Across the water mysterious Orford Ness, a former top secret research base and current wildlife reserve, can be visited on a guided tour.

4. Woodbridge

Woodbridge's historic tide mill - Credit: Archant

Ranked 31st on Which?'s list of best UK holiday destinations, Woodbridge was chosen for its peace and quiet.

The town has a collection of excellent pubs, including the Angel, which has more than 250 types of gin. Woodbridge is also home to one of the oldest working tide mills in the country, and a replica Anglo Saxon longship.

5. Walberswick

St Andrew's Church in Walberswick - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Walberswick, across the Blyth from the town of southwold was praised by the Telegraph for its "picturesque" scenery. They note how children are seen crabbing along the water, while other visitors basked in the "magical light" of the Suffolk coast.

The village is also popular with artists, who are drawn to its "long, empty stretch of sandy beach".

6. Lavenham

De Vere house in Lavenham is up for sale and is now available for people to stay at with Airbnb. Some of the house was used to filming for the Harry Potter films. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Lavenham was ranked as the 14th best holiday destination in the UK by Which? readers and was the highest scoring Suffolk settlement in that survey, ranked five stars for its attractiveness.

The most well known landmark in Lavenham is the house which was used in the films as Harry Potter's childhood home. The De Vere House on Water Street was used to portray James and Lilly Potter's home in Godric's hollow, where Lord Voldemort was first defeated by the infant boy wizard.