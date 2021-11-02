News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
It's Christmas! Slade bringing festive 2021 tour to Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:08 PM November 2, 2021
Slade are bringing their Christmas 2021 tour to Bury St Edmunds

Slade are bringing their Christmas 2021 tour to Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Slade

Slade plan on everybody having fun as they bring the Christmas sprit to Suffolk later this year. 

The band, best known for the 1973 smash hit Merry Xmas Everybody, will be performing at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on Wednesday, December 22. 

The current line-up for the show in the Arc shopping centre is Dave Hill, John Berry, Russell Keefe and Alex Bines. 

Slade also had five other songs which reached the top spot with Coz I Luv You, Take Me Bak ‘Ome, Mama Weer All Crazee Now, Cum on Feel the Noise and Skweeze Me Pleeze Me.

The group, which hails from Wolverhampton, first formed in 1966 and they have played at venues and festivals across the world. 

The show begins at 8pm and tickets start at £28.50 and can be booked online

Christmas
Bury St Edmunds News

