Two Suffolk beaches named among UK's most Instagramable
- Credit: Sarah Lucy brown
Two Suffolk beaches are among the most popular coastal hotspots on Instagram in the UK, according to a new study.
Southwold Pier Beach and Aldeburgh Beach placed eighth and tenth in the country of the most 'Instagrammed' beaches based on data collected by tourism website The Thinking Traveller.
The travel website counted hashtags relating to beaches across the UK and found that Southwold Pier beach had 16,759 Instagram posts with '#SouthwoldBeach' attached to them.
Aldeburgh beach had 15,949 posts on the social media platform.
Also in East Anglia, Holkham beach in Norfolk was the fifth most popular beach and Brancaster beach came in thirteenth.
The most popular beach in the UK was Durdle Door in Dorset, with over 260,000 individual posts.