Two Suffolk beaches named among UK's most Instagramable

Youngsters enjoying the beach in the sun in Aldeburgh - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

Two Suffolk beaches are among the most popular coastal hotspots on Instagram in the UK, according to a new study.

Southwold Pier Beach and Aldeburgh Beach placed eighth and tenth in the country of the most 'Instagrammed' beaches based on data collected by tourism website The Thinking Traveller.

The candy coloured beach huts in Southwold - Credit: Archant

The travel website counted hashtags relating to beaches across the UK and found that Southwold Pier beach had 16,759 Instagram posts with '#SouthwoldBeach' attached to them.

Aldeburgh beach - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

Aldeburgh beach had 15,949 posts on the social media platform.

Also in East Anglia, Holkham beach in Norfolk was the fifth most popular beach and Brancaster beach came in thirteenth.

A family having fun on the breezy beach in Southwold - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The most popular beach in the UK was Durdle Door in Dorset, with over 260,000 individual posts.