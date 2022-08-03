'Truly special' 200-seat theatre coming to the Suffolk coast

Matthew Townshend will stage a showing of 'Summer Holidays' at The Big Barn Theatre in Southwold - Credit: Matthew Townshend Productions/Oliver James/RedBox Group

A "truly special" 200-seat theatre is coming to a barn near Southwold in a bid to transform the arts and entertainment scene on the Suffolk coast this summer.

The Big Barn Theatre at Old Hall Farm, the home of the Southwold Maize Maze, will offer theatregoers an outdoor experience unlike any other venue in the county.

Work is underway to convert the former cattle barn into a bespoke entertainment space ahead of the launch of local director Matthew Townshend’s Theatre on the Coast tour.

The venue will host the premiere of this year’s show, “Summer Holiday”, which runs in Southwold from August 9 to August 13.

The cast of Summer Holiday at a launch event in Gt Yarmouth - Credit: Matthew Townshend Productions

The show is based on the 1963 Sir Cliff Richard Classic of the same name, and follows a group of young men on their heart-warming journey through Europe.

Bella Hall, founder of Old Hall Farm, said: “The Suffolk coast has always been a popular destination and its popularity continues to increase.

“As such we have been looking at ways to diversify our offering and all of us loved the idea of creating our own theatre.

“It has been amazing working alongside Matthew on the project and we are all confident of putting on a fantastic show, raising the roof as we sing along to Sir Cliff’s summer classics.”

The barn was first converted into a covered seating area for the adjacent café in 2020 and has also hosted a makers’ market and antiques fair.

The barn will be transformed into a theatre - Credit: Matthew Townshend Productions

The barn may host further events in the future after the temporary theatre space is dismantled.

Matthew, who runs Matthew Townshend Productions, which boasts both regional and national credits, said he “can’t wait” for the theatre to open.

He said: “The Big Barn Theatre is going to offer our audiences something truly special.

“Not only will we be sticking to our roots of providing summer theatre fun on the coast, but we will be doing so in a venue that is completely unique.

A CGI image of the new theatre - Credit: Oliver James/RedBox Group

“Summer Holiday will take our audiences back to the halcyon days of the British summer holiday and our tourism industry – great days people like the team at Old Hall Farm are helping bring back.

“The Old Hall Farm team are doing a fantastic job and I can’t wait to see the final results and launch a summer season to remember.”

Tickets for the Sir Cliff Richard classic can be found here.