Check out Steampunk Sundae at the Leiston Long Shop Museum

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 11:00 AM May 23, 2022
Updated: 4:57 PM May 23, 2022
A day of steampunk shenanigans will be coming to the Long Shop Museum in Leiston this July

A day of steampunk shenanigans will be coming to the Long Shop Museum in Leiston this July - Credit: Long Shop Museum

Hold onto your goggles because a day of steampunk fun is coming to the Leiston Long Shop Museum this summer.

Taking place on Sunday, July 17, the Steampunk Sundae will feature stalls, live entertainment and a working locomotive.

Fraser Hale, manager at the Leiston Long Shop Museum, said: "Steampunk is the fashion and culture of an alternative timeline where the internal combustion engine was never invented."

Long Shop Museum

Steampunks often make elaborate homemade costumes to fit in with the theme of a world gone in a different direction - Credit: Long Shop Museum

"We have a number of performers visiting - there is a guy performing scientific magic, as well as a chap doing a steampunk circus show. 

"We are also having a northern morris troupe, Slackmagirdle who will be performing dances from the borders— don't think handkerchiefs and bells, think sticks and smeared camo paint, this dance started as a form of protest."

Part of the entertainment will be provided by alternative morris troop Slackmagirdle

Part of the entertainment will be provided by alternative morris troop Slackmagirdle - Credit: Long Shop Museum

"On top of this, we will have what is described in the community as steampunk shenanigans: there will be tea and parasol duelling, as well as a 'high noon' nerf shootout for steampunks with customised blasters.

"Our steam locomotive will also be running back and forth for a bit of noise, plus people can get in and try out the controls."

One of the many steampunk activities available will be parasol duelling 

One of the many steampunk activities available will be parasol duelling - Credit: Long Shop Museum

Beyond the entertainment, the event will have lots of craft stalls, each selling items with a steampunk twist.

While no dedicated musicians will be attending the event, Mr Hale reassured us that there will be music, with the parasol duelists performing an exhibition fight, and Slackmagirdle providing their own soundtrack. 

Food will be provided by the onsite tea room, stallholders, and from a BBQ

Food will be provided by the onsite tea room, stallholders, and from a BBQ - Credit: Long Shop Museum

Mr Hale added: "There will be food. We will be having a BBQ with burgers, hotdogs, and a veggie alternative, plus there will be cake available in the tearoom. 

"We will also be having a traditional Italian Glace maker - this guy brings his ice cream cart and sells traditionally made Glace. It's very nice ice cream.

"If people want alcohol too, there is a very nice pub just around the corner that will not mind people taking drinks around the museum."

Fraser Hale describes the steampunk subculture as the most broadminded and accepting people he's ever encountered 

Fraser Hale describes the steampunk subculture as the most broadminded and accepting people he's ever encountered. - Credit: Long Shop Museum

The Steampunk Sundae will be taking place at the Leiston Long Shop Museum on Sunday, July 6. Tickets are £8 for adults, £6 for concessions, and £4 for children over four. 

