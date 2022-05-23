Check out Steampunk Sundae at the Leiston Long Shop Museum

A day of steampunk shenanigans will be coming to the Long Shop Museum in Leiston this July - Credit: Long Shop Museum

Hold onto your goggles because a day of steampunk fun is coming to the Leiston Long Shop Museum this summer.

Taking place on Sunday, July 17, the Steampunk Sundae will feature stalls, live entertainment and a working locomotive.

Fraser Hale, manager at the Leiston Long Shop Museum, said: "Steampunk is the fashion and culture of an alternative timeline where the internal combustion engine was never invented."

"We have a number of performers visiting - there is a guy performing scientific magic, as well as a chap doing a steampunk circus show.

"We are also having a northern morris troupe, Slackmagirdle who will be performing dances from the borders— don't think handkerchiefs and bells, think sticks and smeared camo paint, this dance started as a form of protest."

"On top of this, we will have what is described in the community as steampunk shenanigans: there will be tea and parasol duelling, as well as a 'high noon' nerf shootout for steampunks with customised blasters.

"Our steam locomotive will also be running back and forth for a bit of noise, plus people can get in and try out the controls."

Beyond the entertainment, the event will have lots of craft stalls, each selling items with a steampunk twist.

While no dedicated musicians will be attending the event, Mr Hale reassured us that there will be music, with the parasol duelists performing an exhibition fight, and Slackmagirdle providing their own soundtrack.

Mr Hale added: "There will be food. We will be having a BBQ with burgers, hotdogs, and a veggie alternative, plus there will be cake available in the tearoom.

"We will also be having a traditional Italian Glace maker - this guy brings his ice cream cart and sells traditionally made Glace. It's very nice ice cream.

"If people want alcohol too, there is a very nice pub just around the corner that will not mind people taking drinks around the museum."

The Steampunk Sundae will be taking place at the Leiston Long Shop Museum on Sunday, July 6. Tickets are £8 for adults, £6 for concessions, and £4 for children over four.