Suffolk's Food Museum named one of UK's best family days out

The Food Museum adopted its new name earlier this year - Credit: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

The Food Museum in Stowmarket has been named one of the UK's best days out for families by a national newspaper.

The museum, which changed its name from the Museum of East Anglian Life earlier this year, has been included in the Guardian's list of 10 places to visit in half-term and autumn.

Composed by Rhiannon Batten, the list highlights some of the country's most unique and family-friendly tourist destinations for the family to enjoy.

The Food Museum's name change was announced last year and designed to become the first museum focused on food in the country, bosses said at the time.

On the grounds of the Food Museum in Stowmarket - Credit: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Director Jenny Cousins revealed the decision was made as East Anglia is "Britain’s breadbasket".

The centre was named Large Museum of the Year by the Association of Suffolk Museums earlier this month.

The Guardian's guide said: "There was some surprise in April, when the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket was rebranded as the Food Museum.

"But when you browse the 40,000 objects in its collection the shift makes sense: from wartime recipe cards to corn dollies that were traditionally ploughed into soil in the hope of a good harvest, most exhibits are related to food in some way.

"Set on a working farm with sheep, pigs, horses and chickens, the museum also hosts workshops and exhibitions. Highlights over half-term include the chance to try pressing apples into juice and an orchard-themed stop-motion animation workshop."